Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal eye £130m move for Villa duo Rogers, Konsa

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Arsenal are looking at signing Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa as well as forward Morgan Rogers, while Manchester United are showing a strong interest in Crystal Palace forward Ismaïla Sarr. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending Rumors

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa could move to the Premier League champions. Clive Mason/Getty Images

- In addition to their well-documented interest in Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers, Arsenal are looking at his teammate Ezri Konsa, as reported by The Daily Mail. The Gunners reportedly like the 28-year-old England defender's ability to play at center back and right back, while they feel they can prise him away from Villa Park for around £35 million. Even so, talks haven't taken place yet and Villa value his transfer much higher than that figure. Regarding Rogers, Arsenal and Chelsea believe Villa could be willing to talk at around £85 million.

- TEAMtalk suggests that Manchester United are showing a strong interest in Crystal Palace forward Ismaïla Sarr. Sarr, 28, impressed for Senegal at the World Cup and is reported to be available for around £35 million. Marcus Rashford would have to depart for United to sign a winger and there are other clubs from the Premier League interested in Sarr, but the club have also held exploratory talks with West Ham United over the signing of Crysencio Summerville, according to The Daily Mail.

- Bayern Munich are interested in Juventus center back Bremer as they consider several players to strengthen their defense, says Sky Italia. The 29-year-old's future will become clearer after the World Cup with Brazil facing Norway on Sunday. Bremer wants to stay with the Bianconieri and potentially end his career with the club, but he also wants to know whether they would be willing to move him on.

- A host of Premier League have spoken to intermediaries about Roma and Morocco midfielder Neil El Aynaoui, according to TEAMtalk. The 25-year-old had previously received interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona after impressing at the Africa Cup of Nations, and his performances at the World Cup have extended that interest to the Premier League, with Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, AFC Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Everton and Sunderland all keen.

- Manchester City are working on a deal for 16-year-old Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga after making a bid of around £10 million, as reported by The Athletic. Arsenal have withdrawn as they feel the Foxes' valuation of the player's transfer is too high, and City are now in direct contact with Leicester over a move. New City boss Enzo Maresca is behind the club's drive to sign Monga, having worked with him during the 2023-24 season.

Done Deals

- Manchester City have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign midfielder Elliot Anderson. Anderson passed a medical at England's World Cup training base in Kansas City and will formally complete his move to the Etihad Stadium once he returns from the tournament. Sources have told ESPN that the agreement is worth £116 million with no built in add-ons or bonuses. Read

ESPN sources

- Enzo Fernández's agent has confirmed the midfielder is exploring options to leave Chelsea this summer. ESPN reported on May 29 that the Blues would demand a fee in the region of £120 million if Fernández tried to force his way out of the club. Sources have told ESPN that Chelsea currently expect him to report for pre-season training as normal after a holiday following Argentina's participation at the World Cup. Read

play 2:21 Nicol: Fernández and Pastore have been unprofessional to Chelsea

Other Rumors

- Arsenal still want to sign Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 28, and are considering making a second offer of £60 million. (Sun)

- Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Marseille striker Mason Greenwood, 24, as a replacement for Julian Alvarez, who could move to Barcelona. (Sport)

- Fenerbahce are readying a move to sign Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins, 30. (Sun)

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- There is uncertainty over the future of AC Milan winger Rafael Leao as Barcelona and Manchester United haven't gone past initial enquiries, while he has been offered to Tottenham Hotspur, but the 27-year-old doesn't want to play in Saudi Arabia or Turkey. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Germany left back Nathaniel Brown has completed his medical ahead of a €55 million move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Bayern Munich, and will sign a contract until 2031. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Juventus and Napoli are among the clubs looking at Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, while the Gunners' shortlist to replace him includes free agents Illan Meslier, Yann Sommer, Mathew Ryan and Stefan Ortega. (TEAMtalk)

- Genoa are interested in signing Olympique Marseille forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Matteo Moretto)

- Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles has agreed to return to Manchester City and a deal is in place. (Fabrizio Romano)

- AC Milan have made contact with Mario Gila's agent as they look to beat Napoli to sign the center back from Lazio. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Defender Tarik Muharemovic is getting closer to joining Juventus from Sassuolo for a fee of €15 million plus €3 million in add-ons. (Nicolo Schira)

- Chelsea center back Trevoh Chalobah has overtaken Udinese's Oumar Solet as Internazionale's favored option, but reaching an agreement could be difficult after the Blues demanded for Como to increase their €25 million offer by €10 million. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Gianluca Mancini wants clarity from Roma about his future with the center back entering the last year of his contract, with Internazionale showing interest. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Internazionale have reached an agreement in principle with right back Anan Khalaili and are now ready to submit a first official to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise to sign him. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bologna are waiting to see if there will be an opportunity to negotiate with Real Madrid for young defender Victor Valdepenas. (Sky Italia)

- RB Leipzig have Mainz midfielder Nadiem Amiri on their shortlist but there is currently little movement on the matter. (Sky Deutschland)

- Freiburg would only be willing to let Switzerland international Johan Manzambi leave for around €60 million. (Sky Deutschland)

- Everton and Fulham want West Ham United striker Taty Castellanos. (Matteo Moretto)