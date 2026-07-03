England star Georgia Stanway joins Arsenal on free transfer

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Georgia Stanway has completed her move to Arsenal. Getty

Arsenal have announced the signing of England midfielder Georgia Stanway on a free transfer.

A source told ESPN she has signed a three year contract with an option for a fourth.

Stanway left Bayern Munich at the end of this season following the expiry of her contract. In her four years in Bavaria, she made 128 appearances and won eight trophies.

This will be the 27-year-old's second stint in the Women's Super League (WSL) following her seven-year stint at Manchester City between 2015 and 2022.

"It's an unbelievable feeling and I'm so proud to be joining Arsenal," Stanway said in a statement.

"This is a massive club that is driving the women's game forward to new levels and I want to be a part of it. I want to win trophies and grow as a player, and this is the right place to do that with the backing of an incredible fanbase."

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The midfielder is Arsenal's first signing of the summer, with sources telling ESPN that Ona Batlle is also close to joining the north London club.

Stanway's arrival brings a much-needed boost in experience in the Arsenal squad, following the departures of stalwarts like Beth Mead, Katie McCabe and Manuela Zinsberger.