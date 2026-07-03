Brazil vs. Norway at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Brazil take on Norway in a heavyweight round-of-16 contest in the 2026 World Cup at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti's side progressed to the last 16 after a last-gasp 2-1 win over Japan in the round of 32, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring a 95th-minute winner.

Norway also needed a late goal from Erling Haaland to squeeze past the Ivory Coast in their round-of-32 tie, winning 2-1.

Curiously, Norway have never lost to Brazil in their four prior meetings -- and the only time they met in a World Cup, the group stage of the 1998 edition, saw the Norwegians run out 2-1 winners.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Sunday, July 5, 4 p.m.

UK BST: Sunday, July 5, 9 p.m.

India IST: Monday, July 6, 1:30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Monday, July 6, 6 a.m.

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, USA

Referee: TBC

Team News and Predicted Lineups

FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Brazil

Having already lost Raphinha for the duration of the tournament, Brazil are also without Lucas Paquetá, who picked up an injury against Japan.

Predicted XI (4-3-3):

Alisson Becker

Danilo | Marquinhos | Gabriel Magalhães | Douglas Santos

Bruno Guimarães | Casemiro | Éderson

Rayan | Matheus Cunha | Vinícius Júnior

Norway

Stale Solbakken will be without wingback Julian Ryerson, who picked up a thigh injury.

Predicted XI (4-3-3):

Ørjan Nyland

Marcus Holmgren Pedersen | Torbjørn Heggem | Kristoffer Ajer | David Wolfe

Patrick Berg | Sander Berge | Martin Ødegaard

Alexander Sørloth | Erling Haaland | Antonio Nusa

Talking Points

Ancelotti faces key selection issues

play 2:02 Does Ancelotti need to make changes for Brazil vs. Norway?

The victory over Japan raised more questions for Brazil than provided answers, as Carlo Ancelotti's side were second best in the first half and only turned it around in the second half.

While Brazil have a settled backline, the midfield (Casemiro's goal notwithstanding) was largely uninspired, with only a kitchen-sink move to have Martinelli occupy the left-hand midfield role working out. Granted, Brazil have been hit hard with injuries to Raphinha and Lucas Paqueta, but they don't inspire fear in their opponents any more. Ederson and Fabinho are their midfield options to replace Paqueta, which will greatly affect Brazil's ability to create.

Aside from his midfield, Ancelotti also faces a growing chorus to start Endrick, especially after Matheus Cunha's ineffectual performance against Japan. Igor Thiago might be a better option against Norway's bruising defenders, but Ancelotti has severely limited his option by opting for a half-fit Neymar in this World Cup over the likes of an in-form João Pedro. Ultimately it may come down to Martinelli off the bench once more, as Brazil chase a quarterfinal tie against either England or Mexico.

Is it Haaland or bust for Norway?

play 0:56 Ødegaard: Norway are lucky to have Haaland

Haaland was responsible for 1.17 xG of Norway's 1.90 total against the Ivory Coast, and has scored 50% of their ten goals so far at this World Cup -- the other five goals coming from five different goalscorers.

Clearly, there is one way to stop this Norwegian side, and with Gabriel Magalhães in Brazil's ranks, they have perhaps the best weapon to stop Haaland, even if the Manchester City striker got the better of the Arsenal man the last time they met.

With all the attention around Haaland, Solbakken can perhaps encourage his wide players to attack Brazil's weak fullback positions, with Antonio Nusa likely to get a lot of joy. Norway could also opt for Oscar Bobb instead of Sørloth to add more pace, as their best route of victory is likely to hurt Brazil in transitions.