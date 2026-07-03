Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo to address future at end of World Cup campaign

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Cristiano Ronaldo said he will make a decision regarding his future with the national team after the World Cup but insists "it's not important right now."

Ronaldo, 41, helped Portugal progress to the Round-of-16 after scoring an equaliser from the penalty spot in Thursday's 2-1 win over Croatia in Toronto.

Asked after the game about reports in Portugal claiming that Ronaldo will retire from international duty after this tournament, the Al Nassr star told Sport TV: "The future isn't important right now. I'll talk about it ... I'll have time -- after we win or lose -- to talk to my family, and then make decisions the way I do. I don't make decisions on the spur of the moment anymore; now I take everything calmly. For now, it's about enjoying today."

Ronaldo is the all-time men's international goalscorer with 146 goals in 232 appearances for Portugal since making his debut in 2003.

Playing in his sixth World Cup and looking to claim the one major trophy missing in his career, Ronaldo knows there is no success without suffering.

Replaced in the 81st minute, Ronaldo nervously watched from the bench as substitute Ramos scored Portugal's winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time before Croatia had a late equaliser disallowed for offside.

"Football is like this," Ronaldo said. "To win a competition of this magnitude, we have to learn to suffer. It was a very exciting game for the fans. We controlled the game pretty well in the first half; the second half was more chaotic ... We still had some difficulties, but that's what competition is all about -- you just have to keep going."

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot against Croatia. (Photo by Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Ramos, meanwhile, had no doubt that he would deliver if given the chance to play.

The AC Milan forward came on in the 63rd minute and took command of Portugal's attack after Ronaldo left the pitch. Ramos scored a header over two Croatia defenders to give Portugal the win four minutes into stoppage time.

"Ronaldo told me I was going to help out," Ramos said

"And at halftime, I told them [my teammates] not to worry -- that if I came on, I'd score.

"I know that in moments like these, I tend to step up, turn things around, and decide the outcome of games. I focus my energy on that.

"Turning games around is my job."

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Portugal will now take on Iberian neighbours Spain in Monday's round-of-16 game in Dallas, Texas. The European champions lost on penalties to Portugal after a 2-2 draw in the UEFA Nations League final last summer.

"We know Spain has the quality to win the World Cup," Ronaldo, who played nine seasons at Spanish giants Real Madrid, said.

"It's going to be a difficult game like all of them from now on. We know them well. We are going to be ready."