Rodrigo de Paul warns Argentina to not look beyond Cape Verde

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Rodrigo de Paul has warned his Argentina teammates not to look beyond Friday's round-of-32 World Cup game against Cape Verde.

The defending champions are considered among the favorites to lift the trophy after their dominating performances in Group J.

"It would be a mistake to think beyond Friday's game," the 2022 World Cup winner De Paul said.

"Tomorrow's game is the last one -- that's how I'm looking at it. And I'm going to do everything I can to make sure it isn't the last one and that there are more to come. That's my mindset."

Argentina will be feeling confident as reigning World Cup champions. Carmen Mandato - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Germany and the Netherlands already suffered surprise exits from the World Cup after losing their round-of-32 games on penalty shootouts to Paraguay and Morocco, respectively.

De Paul, who rested in Sunday's 3-1 win over Jordan having started in the opening wins against Algeria and Austria, is making sure the young players don't get carried away with the team's impressive start.

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Captained by Lionel Messi, who has scored six goals in the tournament, Argentina have won their three group games, scoring eight goals and conceding one in the process.

"We tell the young players that every time we put on this jersey, it could be the last time, and it's up to us to make sure it isn't," the Inter Miami midfielder said.

"The only way I've found over these past eight or nine years to keep wearing this jersey is to never want it to end and to give it my all. We're not going to hold anything back when we put on the national team jersey, no matter the competition or the opponent."

He added: "Wearing that jersey is the ultimate honor, and you have to give it your all."