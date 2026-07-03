Brazil's Endrick 'at peace' with limited World Cup minutes, has faith in Carlo Ancelotti

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Brazilian teenager Endrick said he is "at peace" with the limited playing time he is getting at this World Cup, knowing coach Carlo Ancelotti is doing what's best for the team.

The Real Madrid forward has yet to start a game in the tournament having come off the bench against Haiti, Scotland and Japan.

"He won't do what's best for me or for Endrick," Endrick said of Ancelotti. "Or even for Matheus Cunha. He'll do what's best for the team.

"He's not afraid; he does what he thinks is right, and things just happen. It seems like God is watching over him, and he's inspired because everything Carlo does just works out.

"When the coach tells me to do something, I won't look back -- I'll just do whatever he asks."

Endrick has had limited playing time for Real Madrid so far this tournament. Joe Buvid/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Ancelotti coached Endrick in the player's first season at Real Madrid.

He also advised the Brazil starlet to join Lyon on loan from Madrid for the second half of the 2025-26 season, a move that proved successful.

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Ancelotti highlighted Endrick's positive attitude despite the player not featuring in Brazil's opener against Morocco.

Endrick played for 45 minutes in Brazil's 2-1 win over Japan on Monday.

Carlo Ancelotti took over as Brazil boss in 2025. Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"I'm very grateful to be here," he said. "For me, just being with this group and competing in a World Cup is a victory. I think all 26 players are eager to play and are all very well prepared. I'll put my trust in God and in the coach, who will do what's best for the team. Rest assured that things will happen at the right time. I didn't come here to experience something extraordinary; I came to show who Endrick is ..."

Asked how he will sleep not knowing if he will feature in Sunday's Round-of-16 game against Norway in New Jersey, Endrick said: "I reckon I'll sleep like a baby. I'll be really at peace because, before I go to sleep, I think the most important thing is what I do: saying my prayers, talking to God, and being confident that things will happen at the right time."