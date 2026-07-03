Riyad Mahrez announces international retirement after Algeria World Cup exit

Open Extended Reactions

Riyad Mahrez, a five-time Premier League winner, announced his retirement from international football following Algeria's World Cup exit, a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the round of 32 on Thursday.

"There were good times and difficult times as well, of course. That's part of a career," he said afterward.

"But representing Algeria has been a dream of mine ever since I was young, to play for my country. It's been an immense honor and a great source of pride."

Riyad Mahrez propelled Algeria into the World Cup knockout stage with a two-goal, one-assist performance during a thrilling 3-3 draw against Austria. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

He added: "It is the new generation's turn to play."

As he walked off the field following the match, Mahrez gave a thumbs-up, then patted his heart and waved to the fans.

Mahrez, who plays for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, has had an illustrious career at the club and international levels.

- Switzerland's Embolo praises Algeria's coach before World Cup clash

- Switzerland 2-0 Algeria: Embolo, Ndoye goals push Swiss into round of 16

- Modrić bows out of World Cup after heartbreaking Croatia loss

The 35-year-old forward retires with the second-most appearances for Algeria (119) and the second-most goals (40).

Mahrez was a part of the Algerian team that won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. On the club level, Mahrez won a Premier League title with Leicester City and four with Manchester City, as well as a Champions League title with City.