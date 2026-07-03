          Riyad Mahrez announces international retirement after Algeria World Cup exit

          • Associated Press
          Jul 3, 2026, 10:24 AM

          Riyad Mahrez, a five-time Premier League winner, announced his retirement from international football following Algeria's World Cup exit, a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the round of 32 on Thursday.

          "There were good times and difficult times as well, of course. That's part of a career," he said afterward.

          "But representing Algeria has been a dream of mine ever since I was young, to play for my country. It's been an immense honor and a great source of pride."

          He added: "It is the new generation's turn to play."

          As he walked off the field following the match, Mahrez gave a thumbs-up, then patted his heart and waved to the fans.

          Mahrez, who plays for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, has had an illustrious career at the club and international levels.

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          The 35-year-old forward retires with the second-most appearances for Algeria (119) and the second-most goals (40).

          Mahrez was a part of the Algerian team that won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. On the club level, Mahrez won a Premier League title with Leicester City and four with Manchester City, as well as a Champions League title with City.