Diego Simeone: Julián Álvarez central to Atlético Madrid plans despite Barcelona interest

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Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone has told ESPN he is still planning to build his team around Julián Álvarez despite Barcelona's interest in signing the wantaway Argentina forward.

Barça president Joan Laporta confirmed earlier this week that the Spanish champions have made an offer for Álvarez, who told ESPN in May he wants to leave Atletico this summer.

However, Simeone insists Atlético are still preparing for the future with Álvarez.

"He is the player we, as a club and as a team, envision as someone to build our play around," Simeone told ESPN Argentina.

"This is what we have been doing since he arrived and it remains our thought."

Simeone's comments contrast with Álvarez's remarks last month, when he revealed it would be best for him and Atleti to go their separate ways this summer.

Pressed on the player's desire to leave, Simeone shifted the focus back to the World Cup, where Álvarez is currently preparing for Friday's knockout match against Cape Verde.

Julián Álvarez was a key player for Diego Simeone last season. Getty

"His future is the match [against Cape Verde]," Simeone added. "The best thing he can do is focus on that game and not think about all the things that come out to create confusion.

"Argentina are going to need him. He's an extraordinary player, the best we've had at Atlético since he arrived, and hopefully he can bring to the national team everything he's always brought. He was a game-changer at the last World Cup."

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Álvarez, 26, is also of interest to Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, while Real Madrid claimed in May they failed with a €150 million bid for the forward.

Laporta did not confirm how much Barça had offered, but suggested the proposal would remain on the table while Atlético look for a replacement.

Simeone is not surprised by the interest in Álvarez -- who joined Atleti in a deal worth up to €95m from Manchester City in 2024 -- because he believes he is already among the best players on the planet.

"He is definitely among the top five [footballers in the world], no doubt," he said.

"He has improved [since joining Atlético]. The numbers speak for themselves. From the moment he arrived, I had the feeling we had signed a really important player and he has proven that to be the case.

"It's very hard to find the attacking quality he has added to the team in another player."

Barça's pursuit of Álvarez has angered Atlético, with the club's CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín saying they would report the Catalan club to FIFA for tapping up a player who has a contract until 2030.

Gil Marín has also been adamant that Atlético will not let Álvarez leave this summer, which may force Barça to explore other options.

That could lead them back to England striker Harry Kane, with ESPN revealing this week they made an informal enquiry about his availability but the approach was dismissed with the Bayern Munich man focused on the World Cup.

Barça have already signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United this summer in a deal worth €70m but remain on the lookout for a new striker to replace Robert Lewandowski, who has joined the Chicago Fire.

Club sources told ESPN this week they are confident of being able to make another significant signing because they are now operating within LaLiga's financial regulations for the first time in several seasons.