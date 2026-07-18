Kylian Mbappé equals Lionel Messi's all-time World Cup goals record

Open Extended Reactions

Kylian Mbappé has equalled Lionel Messi's all-time World Cup goalscoring record as he scored his 21st goal in the tournament during France's third-place playoff against England on Saturday.

France endured a nightmare first half as they trailed 4-0 after the opening 45 minutes. Mbappé's first-time finish in the 48th minute gave his team faint hope of a stunning comeback.

Messi became the highest goalscorer in World Cup history in Argentina's Group J match against Austria, moving up to 18, before adding to his tally against Jordan, Cape Verde and Egypt, but Mbappé has now matched the Argentine's achievement.

The Real Madrid forward's goal also gives him the edge over Messi in the tournament's Golden Boot race. Mbappé has scored nine goals in North America, while Messi sits on eight.

Kylian Mbappé has equalled Lionel Messi's World Cup goalscoring record. ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

Mbappé burst on to the World Cup scene in 2018 where he earnt the Young Player of the Tournament award, scored four goals and helped France win the trophy.

The 27-year-old scored a hat trick in the final four years later but couldn't stop Messi from inspiring Argentina to World Cup glory.

Messi famously struggled to convert his Barcelona form onto the international scene during the early part of his career, but has hit his stride in the World Cup during the twilight years of his career.

He fulfilled what many saw as his destiny by lifting the World Cup in Qatar four years ago, eight years after tasting defeat in the final against Germany in 2014.

Now 39 and playing in his sixth World Cup, Messi has the chance to move clear of Mbappé when he leads out his country in Sunday's final against Spain.