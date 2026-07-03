England's Harry Kane: 'I feel as good as I've ever felt going onto the pitch'

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England captain Harry Kane has said he feels as good he has ever felt in his career as he looks to extend his remarkable season.

Kane saved England's World Cup hopes on Wednesday night with a late brace that saw Thomas Tuchel's side come from behind to beat Congo DR 2-1 and advance to a round of 16 meeting with co-hosts Mexico.

His stunning 86th-minute strike took him to 72 goals for club and country in the 2025-26 campaign, a total which is second only to Lionel Messi's 82-goal season in 2011-12.

Harry Kane's heroic double rescued England from an embarrassing exist to Congo DRC in the round of 32. Getty

"This season for me, 72 goals so far and hopefully a few more to go, is I think almost 20 more than I've ever reached in my career to date and I've had some pretty good seasons up until now," the 32-year-old said on the latest episode of the Lion's Den.

"I've had some good moments but in terms of how I feel right now, I think just from an overall package, I feel as good as I've ever felt going onto the pitch."

Before travelling to the World Cup, Kane helped Bayern Munich retain their Bundesliga crown and lift the DFK-Pokal as he scored 61 goals in Germany across the season.

"No matter the situation, no matter what kind of chance I get, I feel like I can score goals," he added. "I just think there's a mixture of everything coming together at the right time.

"Going into major tournaments you need to have a little bit of luck to go your way, to physically be in the shape that you want to be and it's not always easy when you come off the back of tough seasons and stuff. This year has been pleasing from that point of view.

"For me it's just about the next one. I'm in a good space. I just want the next game to be there and it's kind of a good thing the games are coming thick and fast now."

Anthony Gordon, who set up both of Kane's goals on Wednesday, described his team-mate as the best to pull on an England shirt.

"This season's only been beaten by Messi and when you actually put it like that, it's outrageous," Gordon said.

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"Lionel Messi's the best ever. There's only one of him, and second behind him, there can't be any more of a compliment than that.

"What he's doing this season is something we haven't seen before, no English player has ever done it. He's unbelievable, his consistency every day, his ability to get a shot off from any angle is the best I've ever seen.

"I think as a country we probably need to appreciate him a lot more than we do because he's the best to ever wear an England shirt."