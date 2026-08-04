Marc-Andre Ter Stegen joins Ajax on loan from Barcelona

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Marc-André ter Stegen has completed a move to Ajax. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Ajax have completed the signing of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen on a season-long loan, the two clubs have confirmed.

A source told ESPN there is no option for Ajax to make the deal permanent next summer, with Ter Stegen, who has a contract with Barça until 2028, keeping his options open.

Both clubs will pay a percentage of the German international's wages as part of an agreement that was negotiated by Ajax sporting director Johan Cruyff and his counterpart at Barça, Deco.

Ter Stegen, 34, is looking to kickstart his career in the Netherlands after two injury hit seasons cost him his place in the Barça team to Joan García.

Ajax coach Míchel played a significant role in convincing him to move to Amsterdam having previously signed him on loan while still Girona coach in January.

However, Ter Stegen got injured in just his second appearance for Girona and did not play for them again, returning to Barça earlier this year to continue his recovery.

Sources close to the player insist he is now 100% again and ready to prove himself at Ajax after the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup with Germany through injury.

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Ajax were in the market for a goalkeeper after Vítězslav Jaroš returned to Liverpool following a loan spell.

Jaroš's spell with the club ended earlier than planned due to injury, with Maarten Paes finishing the campaign as the Eredivisie side's No.1.

Ter Stegen joined Barça from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2014 and has enjoyed great success at the club.

In 423 appearances across 12 seasons, he has won 20 trophies, including seven LaLigas and one Champions League.

However, he has made just 10 appearances since Hansi Flick was appointed in the summer of 2024, with a knee injury and then a back problem ruling him out for large stretches of time.