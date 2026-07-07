London City are set to sign 'Queen' Putellas. Is that a good thing?

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With London City Lionesses expected to announce the signing of two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas after she left Barcelona, the most talked about transfer saga in women's soccer is finally nearing its conclusion.

Yet, while the speculation over her future is almost over, the captivating side of this is just beginning.

Putellas' arrival carries significance that extends far beyond a 32-year-old player's next career move, with implications for London City, the Women's Super League (WSL) and the wider landscape of the women's game.

The story began in January, when Putellas was spotted in the stands at London City's Hayes Lane, watching alongside several of her Barcelona teammates. At the time, it appeared to be nothing more than a show of support for former teammate Jana Fernández, who had joined the club the previous summer. In reality, the visit was far more calculated.

It gave London City owner Michele Kang's ambitious project the opportunity to showcase its vision directly to one of the biggest stars in world football, planting the seed for what would become the most high-profile transfer in the club's history.

As the months passed, a transfer saga emerged and dragged on endlessly. Spanish media reports regularly suggested Putellas would leave Barcelona once her contract expired and, while there was interest from other clubs, there were repeated claims that Putellas would not make a decision until the end of June.

However, behind the scenes, the process was considerably more straightforward. ESPN sources close to both the player and the club indicated that Putellas reached her decision relatively quickly after leaving Barça. An agreement with London City was struck soon after her departure from the club she had called home for 14 years was confirmed.

Why a club would want to sign arguably the biggest active name in women's football requires little explanation. Putellas left Barcelona as the club's all-time leading women's scorer in the women's team with 232 goals -- she is second all-time across both the men's and women's sides, behind only Lionel Messi's extraordinary tally of 672.

Putellas, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner, four-time Champions League winner and one of the defining players of her generation, arrives in the WSL with a reputation matched by very few. She is nicknamed "La Reina" -- The Queen -- by supporters in Spain, having spent the best part of a decade defining an era for both Barcelona and the Spain women's national team.

Yet this transfer is about far more than adding one exceptional footballer to a newly promoted squad. For London City, Putellas represents credibility, ambition and proof that the club can compete for the biggest names in the sport despite its relative youth.

Is Putellas' big-money arrival good for the WSL?

Alexia Putellas will become the first player to have won a Ballon d'Or to play in the WSL. Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Like anything that challenges the status quo, it is unsurprising that the move has been met with skepticism.

For decades, women's football has operated under the assumption that it must exist in the shadow of the men's game to survive financially. Clubs have depended on the infrastructure, branding and resources of men's clubs, while independent women's teams such as London City have often been viewed as unsustainable. Kang, who bought London City in December 2023, is attempting to dispel that belief.

It is the scale of her investment [a reported £22.4 million on players and operational costs, with a £10.6 million loss last season] and the apparent ease with which it is being deployed that has fueled debate surrounding Putellas' arrival.

In a sport where financial caution has long been the norm, the sight of an owner spending aggressively on world-class talent -- such as the world-record transfer of Grace Geyoro from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee which sources have told ESPN was worth £1.43 million -- feels unfamiliar and unsettling. There is also a growing recognition that Kang has the financial capability to offer wages that exceed the combined salary budgets of several lower-end WSL clubs. That disparity is uncomfortable, particularly in a league that has only recently begun to establish greater financial stability.

There is an argument, though, that women's football must welcome ambitious investors if it is to continue to grow. The sport has spent years calling for greater financial backing, improved facilities and owners prepared to treat the women's side as more than a charitable extension of a men's club. Kang, in signing a superstar like Putellas, has done exactly that.

Competition is ultimately strengthened when more clubs have the resources to compete for titles. Barring Liverpool's back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014, the English top flight has been won by one of Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester City every year since 2003.

London City could upset that established order and force other clubs such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to find new ways to improve if they want to maintain their place among the league's top sides.

play 1:49 Krieger wonders if Putellas' potential LCL move is about football or her legacy

Putellas' effect on London City

Regardless of whether Putellas' arrival is viewed as a statement of London City's financial muscle and her move motivated by a hefty financial package -- ESPN sources close to the player say this is not the case -- or simply the logical next step for a 32-year-old player approaching the final stages of an extraordinary career, her signing will advance the club immensely.

It fits with the club's lofty ambitions to qualify for the UEFA Women's Champions League, although that could be a long way off. Only the top three WSL teams qualify for Europe, and London City finished sixth last season. Despite signing of Putellas, as well as stars like Barcelona defender Mapi León and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Mary Earps, it will likely take more than those additions to crack the top three.

Putellas' impact will extend further than the pitch, though.

The arrival of a two-time Ballon d'Or winner -- the first recipient of the award ever to play in the WSL -- will also be transformative for the league's profile. Every appearance will become an event, every away fixture a headline, every performance analyzed in greater detail than most players in the competition have ever experienced. Her presence alone guarantees greater international media attention, increased social media engagement and a level of weekly discussion that benefits every club, broadcaster and commercial partner invested in the league.

STREAM FUTBOL W ON ESPN+ Ali Krieger, Cristina Alexander and Jeff Kassouf debate the biggest storylines and break down the best highlights from women's soccer in the Americas. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

London City have consistently rejected suggestions that their recruitment strategy revolves solely around signing famous names to bolster their struggling fanbase. Speaking to ESPN earlier this year, the club insisted they were building a competitive squad rather than chasing headlines. Nevertheless, there is no escaping the commercial reality that Putellas, Earps and Leon will attract supporters who otherwise would never have considered travelling to the sub-par CopperJax Community Stadium miles from central London in Bromley on a cold winter afternoon.

That matters because the club remain one of the newest and least established in the division. Formed only in 2019 following their separation from Millwall, London City lack the decades of history enjoyed by many of their rivals. They do not benefit from inherited fanbases or the one-club loyalty that naturally encourages supporters of men's teams to also follow their women's sides. Every supporter must be won over from scratch.

The attendance figures illustrate that challenge. The average WSL crowd during the 2025-26 season stood at approximately 6,850, while London City averaged just 3,176, placing them in the bottom third of the league. More broadly, attendances across the division have begun to plateau after the unprecedented boom that followed England's triumph at Euro 2022. The excitement generated by the nation's Lionesses created record crowds and unprecedented interest, but average attendances have since declined by around 1,000 spectators each year.

Against that backdrop, attracting one of the biggest names the women's game has ever produced is not simply an ambitious football decision but a commercial strategy. Every additional ticket sold, every new supporter introduced to the club and every extra television viewer represents another opportunity to strengthen the league's long-term position.

Alexia Putellas won four Women's Champions League titles at Barcelona among a host of other team and individual trophies. Josep LAGO / AFP via Getty Images

Some will inevitably question whether supporters attending purely to watch Putellas represents genuine growth. But for a club still establishing its identity, that distinction is largely irrelevant. Football history is filled with clubs whose popularity has been transformed by one iconic player. After all, every powerhouse must start somewhere.

If Putellas persuades thousands of people to attend their first London City match, then the club have already achieved something significant.

Even if that happens, the more difficult task will come after. Initial curiosity can fill seats for a few months; sustained success requires converting those first-time visitors into invested supporters.

London City must ensure the excitement surrounding Putellas becomes attached to the club itself rather than remaining solely attached to the player. That means building stronger community ties, creating memorable matchday experiences and developing a team capable of competing beyond the lifespan of one marquee signing.

Is the move a risk for Putellas?

Given that attracting more fans is highly likely, it is Putellas who is taking the biggest risk in this transfer.

She is sacrificing her place in next season's UWCL and, until London City can secure a high-enough finish, every season after that, too. There remains a possibility, should this move not completely work out, that Putellas has already played her final game on the biggest stage of women's European football.

That in itself is an extraordinary gamble.

If this project falls short, it could shape the final chapter of one of the greatest careers the women's game has seen to date. The fact that Putellas is willing to take that risk speaks volumes about her belief in Kang's vision and London City's long-term ambitions. It is hard to believe that a player of Putellas' pedigree would make that sacrifice solely for a high wage alone.

In many ways, this transfer is already working. London City have entered a wider conversation they were not involved in just 12 months ago when they were emerging from the English second tier.

Convincing Putellas to leave Barcelona and join the newest team in Kang's multi-club project is as much a symbolic victory as it is a sporting one. It reinforces the message that Kang is not simply investing in women's football but reshaping its competitive landscape -- regardless of whether it is positive long-term or not -- and proves that even the game's biggest stars can be persuaded to buy into her vision.