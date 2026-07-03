Napoli appoint Massimiliano Allegri as new manager, replaces Antonio Conte

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Serie A runners-up Napoli have officially appointed Massimiliano Allegri as their new manager.

It had been expected for weeks, ever since Antonio Conte confirmed he was leaving Napoli at the end of May and AC Milan fired Allegri following "an unequivocal failure" of a season.

Allegri has signed a three-year contract at Napoli.

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He steered Milan to the Serie A title in 2011 in his first stint in charge at the San Siro and also led Juventus to five league titles and as many Italian Cup trophies.

The 58-year-old returned to Milan last year tasked with taking them back to the Champions League after the team finished eighth in Serie A the previous season.

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However, despite spending much of the campaign in the top two positions and fighting for the title, a run of only two wins in Milan's last eight matches saw them drop to fifth on the last day of the season.

Napoli, who were plagued by injury problems all season, finished second.

Conte had steered the team to the Serie A title the previous campaign, in his first year in charge and he is now one of the leading candidates to take over the Italian national team, for what would be his second stint as Azzurri boss.