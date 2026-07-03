Bayern Munich complete signing of Nathaniel Brown from Frankfurt

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Nathaniel Brown has joined Bayern Munich on a five-year deal, the Bundesliga club have announced.

The 23-year-old left-back arrives at the club from Eintracht Frankfurt on a contract running until June 30, 2031.

Brown signed his first professional contract with Nurnberg in 2022 and joined Frankfurt in 2024, where he made 75 competitive appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 13 assists.

On the international stage, Brown has won eight caps for Germany and was part of their World Cup squad in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

During this year's tournament, he featured in three games and was on the scoresheet during Germany's 7-1 victory over Curacao in Group E.

Brown told the club website: "Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world. It means so much to me to have the chance to play for this club and it fills me with pride.

"I also come from Bavaria, which makes it even more special.

Nathaniel Brown has completed a move to Bayern Munich. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

"I've always dreamed of playing for the biggest titles at the highest level; I set myself the highest goals and want to get the maximum out of me every day.

"I quickly had a great feeling in talks with the management. Vincent Kompany in particular showed me how he sees me and my development and absolutely convinced me."

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Last season Bayern were crowned Bundesliga champions and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund added: "Nathaniel Brown can be used in different positions and has so much speed out wide.

"He's already developed into a top player at the age of 23 and will continue to improve. We're excited about Nathaniel, who will continue to grow here at Bayern."