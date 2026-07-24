Jürgen Klopp named Germany head coach after Julian Nagelsmann departure

Why Marcotti isn't sure Klopp would be a good fit as Germany manager (0:34)

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Jürgen Klopp has been named Germany's head coach, following the national team's disappointing World Cup and the resignation of Julian Nagelsmann.

Klopp signed a contract to coach Germany through to the 2030 World Cup, the German soccer federation said as he was presented at a news conference on Friday.

"The national team brings us Germans together like almost nothing else can. That's what makes this task so special for me," Klopp said.

He said he was "recharged" in comments while in talks over the Germany job.

Jürgen Klopp is the new Germany head coach. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Klopp faces a tough introduction to his first national team job with four Nations League games in 11 days against the Netherlands, Greece and Serbia in late September and early October.

Klopp has not worked in management since leaving Liverpool in 2024. He was named Red Bull's Head of Soccer in January 2025 and has been working as an analyst at the World Cup for Magenta TV. Klopp's release from his job as Red Bull's head of global soccer was secured by the German Football Association making a €1 million donation to the company's Wings for Life foundation and agreeing to play three internationals in Leipzig by 2030.

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Germany's exit in the round of 32 against Paraguay marked a third successive World Cup that ended in intense disappointment for the team, having failed to advance out of the group stages at the 2022 and 2018 editions of the competition.

Nagelsmann resigned after three years at the helm. Under his leadership, Germany reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Euros -- where they were beaten by eventual winners Spain.

Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.