Fenerbahce announce agreement to sign Nathan Aké from Man City

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Fenerbahce have announced an agreement to sign Netherlands defender Nathan Aké from Manchester City.

Aké, 31, will end a six-year spell at the Etihad Stadium during which he has won four Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups and two Carabao Cups.

However, he struggled for regular playing time in Pep Guardiola's final season as City boss, with only six of his 18 Premier League appearances coming from the start.

Nathan Aké enjoyed a highly successful spell at Man City, where he won nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Aké, a £41 million ($54.7m) signing from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020, had one season left on the four-year contract he signed following City's Champions League success in the summer of 2023.

City are yet to comment on any deal for Ake to depart, but a Fenerbahce statement said:

"Our club has reached an agreement with and signed a contract with Nathan Ake, a player for the Dutch national team.

"Ake, who has been playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will join our team at the Austrian training camp after his leave of absence."

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Ake featured in three of the Netherlands' four games at the World Cup, starting two, but was replaced in the 71st minute of their round of 32 tie against Morocco which ended in a penalty shootout defeat on Tuesday.

Fenerbahce president Aziz Yildirim had reportedly made Ake a key transfer target prior to his election last month.

Fenerbahce finished as runners-up in the Turkish Super Lig last season.