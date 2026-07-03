Australia vs Egypt LIVE: 2026 World Cup round of 32 updates as Socceroos start strongly

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Australia and Egypt take their turn in World Cup round of 32 action, squaring off in Dallas.

With the winner likely set to face Argentina in the round of 16, you can follow all the action live with ESPN.

- Socceroos must stay in the moment during 'difficult' Egypt match

- Harry Souttar 'grown' after stepping in as Socceroos captain

- Mohamed Salah recovers from hamstring for Egypt-Australia

Both sides reached the knockout stages having finished second in their respective groups.

Australia beat Turkey 2-0 to kick-off their campaign before losing to the USA by the same margin. A goalless draw with Paraguay finished up their group action, leaving them level on points with the South American nation but ahead on goal difference.

Egypt, for their part, finished level with Belgium in Group G, both sides accruing five points.

Mohamed Salah and co. drew with Belgium and Iran but beat New Zealand to get to that mark.

They finished second by virtue of goal difference.

This is only the third time the Socceroos have square off against Egypt.

Egypt won 3-0 in a friendly back in 2010, while at the 1987 President's Cup in South Korea, Australia ended up on the right side of a shootout victory after a 0-0 stalemate.

With Argentina heavily favoured against Cape Verde later on tonight, they are likely to meet the winner of this contest in the round of 16.