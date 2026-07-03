Ange Postecoglou joins Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr as head coach

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Ange Postecoglou has signed a two-year contract as coach of Saudi Pro League champions Al Nassr, linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Riyadh-based team.

Ange Postecoglou won the Europa League with Tottenham and also won five major honours during his time at Celtic. Julian Finney/Getty Images

The former Tottenham and Australia coach has been out of work since an eight-game stint in charge of Nottingham Forest last season.

The 60-year-old, who won five major honours during a two season spell with Scottish club Celtic, had been linked with the post if Scotland manager following Steve Clarke's resignation in the wake of the team's group stage exit at the World Cup.

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But Postecoglou has now returned to management with Al Nassr, who sealed the Saudi title for the first time in seven years last season under Stefano Pioli, who was dismissed after less than a year in charge at the club.