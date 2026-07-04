Six problems for England to overcome against Mexico at the World Cup

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Mexico aren't banking only on home advantage against England at the World Cup. The co-hosts also possess energy, pressure and speed, three elements that could complicate things for an opponent with greater individual reputations.

The altitude is a key topic heading into the round of 16 clash but Mexico haven't conceded a goal in four World Cup games, so will present England with their sternest examination of the tournament so far.

Here are six problems that Thomas Tuchel's side must overcome in Mexico City at the Azteca Stadium...

A kid named Gilberto Mora...

Gilberto Mora is a threat for Mexico. Yair Gonzalez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Gilberto Mora, 17, is no longer just a curious World Cup anecdote because of his age. The Mexican midfielder has become a player capable of changing Mexico's rhythm because he plays with confidence, asks for the ball and breaks lines without carrying the stage fright that can weigh on players in matches of this magnitude.

England will have to track him between lines. Mora can receive behind the first block, turn quickly and connect with the attackers before the opponent can reorganise their defensive structure. His biggest threat is not only his ball carrying, but also the pause he gives Mexico when the match becomes too frantic.

For an England team used to imposing physical presence in midfield, Mora represents a different kind of problem: movement, reading of the game and boldness. If he receives freely near the box, he can activate Julián Quiñones, slip passes into Raúl Jiménez or draw fouls in dangerous areas -- by Sergio Domínguez Cardoso.

Julián Quiñones' explosiveness

England must watch out for Julián Quiñones. Luke Hales/Getty Images

Quiñones is one of the players England will have to watch most closely because Mexico can find a direct route to attack space through him. His power allows him to punish turnovers, run into open areas and turn a quick counter-attack into danger.

Quiñones does not need many touches to make an impact. He can appear wide to attack the full-back or move inside the box to finish. That versatility will force England to defend with constant cover, especially if their full-backs push forward and leave space behind them.

The risk for England will be losing the ball in Mexico's half. If Mexico win it back and find Quiñones facing forward, the match can break open in just a few seconds. Mexico have one of their clearest weapons there: quick transitions, vertical attacks and a forward capable of winning long duels -- by Sergio Domínguez Cardoso.

Lira, Romo and an uncomfortable midfield

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The third point is in midfield. Érik Lira and Luis Romo can give Mexico a competitive base through pressure, recovery and transitions. It is not only about chasing the ball, but about disrupting England's first pass and preventing their midfielders from playing forward-facing football .

Lira brings intensity to jump into pressure, close passing lanes and fight for second balls. Romo, meanwhile, can be key after the recovery: a clean first pass, a change of rhythm and the ability to arrive in support of the attack. That combination helps Mexico avoid depending only on sitting deep and waiting.

England will have to move the ball quickly to avoid getting trapped in that area. If Mexico disrupt England's circulation, force lateral passes and recover with open field ahead, the match could move closer to the scenario that suits them best: high rhythm, constant pressure and attacks with numerical advantage -- by Sergio Domínguez Cardoso.

Thomas Tuchel admits England cannot adjust to Mexico City's altitude

Home advantage, excellent form and an opponent enduring a difficult spell: there are plenty of reasons for Mexico to fancy their chances against England.

One issue receiving a lot of attention in England is whether Tuchel's side can handle the altitude.

"You play against Mexico in the Azteca, and there will be a lot, a lot, a lot of obstacles waiting for us," the German said on Wednesday.

"Not to mention the altitude will be, of course, a big disadvantage, because we cannot physically adapt to it in four days. It's just impossible and more obstacles will maybe come.

"But we are ready for that, we need it maybe. We have the ideal platform now to genuinely believe that we are ready for that, and when the going gets tough, that we will find the answers." -- by Jamie Barton.

Declan Rice is managing an injury that is limiting his impact

Declan Rice and England are heading to the World Cup round of 16. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Having won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final with Arsenal, Declan Rice has had a terrific season.

The fact that he has managed all of that while dealing with neural pain in his hamstring since Christmas is even more remarkable.

Rice is continuing to manage the injury and had to be taken off in the closing stages of the game against Congo DR.

"I asked him very late and he said, 'I can do it for the team, but I am in terrible pain,'" Tuchel said.

"When Declan tells you that he is in terrible pain, then you know he cannot take it anymore, so he was grateful that we took him off.

"He just said after the game it's not an issue, he will recover, so there is no injury. He was just in pain, so I hope he is right. It's more neural pain."

Rice looks set to play again against Mexico, but how many minutes his hamstring allows him to play remains to be seen -- by Jamie Barton.

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England return to the scene of 'the Hand of God'

England head to the Azteca where 'the Hand of God' happened. Francisco Canedo/Xinhua via Getty Images)

The Azteca holds special significance for England. It was the site of Diego Maradona's famous 'Hand of God' goal, a moment English fans are still upset about 40 years later.

The round of 16 clash with Mexico sees England return to the stadium for the first time since, and Tuchel suggested that the forces of the cosmos may be on England's side after they were wronged in 1986.

"Yes, it will reward us," he said. "We will get it back. It's karma. Karma will come back for us. We will turn it around." -- by Jamie Barton.