Brazil's Carlo Ancelotti: Sir Alex Ferguson is only manager more qualified

Does Ancelotti need to make changes for Brazil vs. Norway? (2:02)

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Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti had a reply to social media doubters in Brazil on Friday, saying legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is the only manager more qualified than he is.

Brazil avoided one of the all-time World Cup shocks against Japan after Casemiro's second-half equalizer followed by Gabriel Martinelli's winning goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time saw Brazil overturn their 1-0 deficit to advance to the round of 16 on Sunday vs. Norway.

After the match, Ancelotti, who is managing a national team for the first time in his career, was widely praised for pulling the team through. Critics on social media admitted that the veteran manager, and record five-time Champions League winner, knows football.

In an interview with Folha de S. Paulo, Ancelotti defended himself when asked about the comments.

"In Italy, they say that all men want to be coaches and all women architects. I don't know if I understand football or not, but no one can judge me on this," he said.

"The only thing that's certain is that I've prepared for over 1,400 matches. That may not be enough to understand football, but it's certainly a good amount of experience.

"Only one person has prepared more matches than me: Alex Ferguson, who has prepared for over 2,000. I take advice from everyone, but the only one who could really be the right person to give me advice is Alex Ferguson.

"I am 100% sure I am not a genius, but at the same time, I am 100% sure I am not a fool."

As Brazil prepare to face Norway, Ancelotti described the European side as a highly physical opponent, very well organized defensively, and possessing an experienced coaching staff.

He also highlighted the danger posed by set-piece situations and the talents of Erling Haaland, whom he described as "one of the best players in the world" after having faced him twice as a manager while at Real Madrid and Napoli.

He said, however, that Brazil team preparations are not focused solely on stopping the Manchester City striker, who he said will not be marked by any single specific player.

Ancelotti stressed that defending the Brazilian box will be a "collective" effort.

As for Neymar, who arrived at the World Cup injured and missed the first two group-stage matches, Ancelotti confirmed that the Brazil star is now physically fit to play a full 90 minutes should the match situation require it.

Ancelotti acknowledged that Neymar is not happy about his lack of playing time.

"He's not happy about it, but he is taking it very well. He is training very well," Ancelotti said.

Meanwhile in a news conference on Wednesday, Endrick praised Ancelotti's impact on the squad, saying the Italian has united the group since taking charge of Brazil, adding: "I don't think there could have been a better fit."

The winner of Sunday's match will face either co-hosts Mexico or England in the quarterfinals.