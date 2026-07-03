Sources: Mexico vs. England at World Cup to kick off early due to risk of weather

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MEXICO CITY -- The World Cup match between Mexico and England on Sunday is likely to have its kickoff time changed due to the risk of weather disruption including flooding, sources told ESPN.

Kickoff is set to become 12 p.m. local time at the Azteca Stadium, which is 7 p.m. in the U.K. and 2 p.m. ET.

FIFA took lessons from last year's Club World Cup, which was blighted by six major weather delays in 63 matches. The governing body is in ongoing discussions to move the Mexico vs. England kickoff time amid the threat of bad weather, sources told ESPN.

Article 6.9 of FIFA's World Cup regulations states: "FIFA has the right to cancel, reschedule or relocate one or more matches (or the entire FIFA World Cup 2026) for any reason at its sole discretion, including as a result of force majeure or due to health, safety or security concerns."

England playmaker Morgan Rogers said of the potential change: "It's just another obstacle to overcome. We'll be ready regardless of the time.

"Earlier the better because you want to play. There is enough thinking about what is going to happen and the buildup -- you just want to play the game," he said.

"Getting that adrenaline out there will help us and get us going and playing. We're looking forward to it whatever the time is.

"I'm not concerned about it, but won't be happy if it wakes me up, I'll be honest" Rogers added. "We'll deal with it as best as possible. It's another obstacle to get over."

Mexico and England meet in the World Cup round of 16. Getty

England teammate Marcus Rashford also downplayed the impact of a potential kickoff change.

"I think for us it's the same, how we prepare for the game," the forward said. "It has to be the same. We have to be focused, we have to be ready for anything.

"I think it's one strength of the group, everyone included, the players, the staff, we're ready for whatever challenges get thrown at us. Obviously it's not ideal, but also it doesn't matter."

A kickoff alteration would only add to what England boss Thomas Tuchel knew would be "a lot, a lot, a lot of obstacles" awaiting them in Mexico.

An intimidating atmosphere awaits at the Azteca, while the visitors are braced for hostility outside the team hotel.

But altitude could be the biggest challenge, with the match taking place more than 2,000 meters above sea level.

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Tuchel said: "My understanding is that we cannot adapt to the altitude.

"That is just a huge advantage that Mexico will have. It just takes too much time.

"We have only three days in between [the round-of-32 win over Congo DR and the Mexico game]. This is physically just not possible to adapt to the altitude, which is quite high.

"We knew that before, so this is just something, it's just a disadvantage with which we will have to deal. I think we showed the attitude that we are ready for that, and from there we go."

ESPN's Omar Flores and the Press Association contributed to this report.