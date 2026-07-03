Argentina vs Cape Verde LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Lionel Messi's side face Vozinha in round of 32

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Action from the knockout stage continues as Argentina meet surprise package Cape Verde in the World Cup round of 32, and you can follow the action live with ESPN.

Lionel Messi is set to lead his side against the tournament debutants, who progressed through to the knockouts with three draws -- including against Spain, against whom they kept a clean sheet.

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La Albiceleste are seen as among the favourites and are hoping to defend the title they won for the third time in 2022. The only side above them in the FIFA World Rankings, France, are on the other side of the bracket, meaning they'll fancy their chances of reaching the final.

Messi leads the side at his sixth World Cup, and got off to a perfect start with three wins in a group containing Algeria, Austria and Jordan -- scoring a hat-trick in the opener. He heads into Friday's fixture with six goals to his name already in the tournament, level only with Kylian Mbappé, and as the all-time leading goalscorer in tournament history.

Cape Verde, however, have already proved that they are no pushovers, and are yet to be defeated in the competition thus far. They held off Spain to a goalless draw as their goalkeeper Vozinha became an overnight sensation, before scoring for the first time in a 2-2 battle with Uruguay. They then ended their group stage with another 0-0 stalemate against Saudi Arabia, with their neutral goal difference sufficient to send them through as a third-placed team.

They are the only remaining debutants in the competition, the others being Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan -- making them the only team from the four to get out of their group.

If the Blue Sharks won here, it would go down as an all-time great shock in World Cup history, and would take on Egypt in the round of 16.