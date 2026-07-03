Egypt beat Australia on PKs for first-ever knockout win

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- Egypt beat Australia 4-2 in a penalty shootout Friday to secure the nation's first-ever win in a knockout round match at the World Cup.

Egypt made all four of their spot kicks, with Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington missing attempts for Australia after the game had ended 1-1 after extra time.

Just before the shootout, Australia coach Tony Popovich made a switch at goalkeeper, bringing on veteran Mathew Ryan to replace starter Patrick Beach.

Egypt defender Mohamed Hany became the first player with two own-goals in the same World Cup tournament, allowing Australia to even the score at 1-1.

That came only minutes after Hany remained down on the field after a collision with Australia midfielder Connor Metcalfe when they were going for the ball near the same net.

Concerned Egypt teammates immediately signaled for help, and Hany was tended to for several minutes -- apparently for a possible concussion -- before being allowed to remain in the match. Medical personnel waited nearby with a stretcher, though it was never used.

Hany also had an own-goal in Egypt's 1-1 draw against Belgium in the group stage.

Emam Ashour scored in the 13th minute for Egypt, who were making their debut in the knockout round of the World Cup. Australia were looking for a first knockout victory in the third try for the Socceroos.

The two teams were all square in the 30 minutes of extra time, and the game went to a shootout with Egypt the much steadier of the two teams from the spot -- including a successful attempt by Mohamed Salah.

The victory comes in Egypt's fourth World Cup. Australia are now 0-3 in the knockout round. Egypt will face the winner of Friday's later game between Argentina and Cape Verde.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.