Salah leads Egypt to World Cup history with penalty shootout triumph vs. Australia

Open Extended Reactions

"Only Mohamed Salah." It's a phrase that has become synonymous with the legendary Egypt forward over the course of his storied career.

During his nine glittering years at Liverpool, those three words surfaced every time he sent a new record tumbling. Often, when his peers in the Premier League checked an impressive milestone off their lists, they found their accomplishment came affixed with that dreaded caveat.

Only Mohamed Salah had run harder, or dribbled quicker, or shot sharper. Only Mohamed Salah had been audacious enough to not only strive to rewrite history but to succeed in doing so, signing off chapter after glorious chapter with his own distinctive flourish.

- World Cup bracket: Every team's route to the final

- Grades for every team eliminated from the World Cup

- Golden Boot tracker: Who will end as top goal-scorer?

It was therefore fitting that, in Egypt's FIFA World Cup round of 32 clash with Australia, Salah still managed to find uncharted territory to traverse. With the two teams tied at 1-1 after extra time in Dallas, the 34-year-old stepped up to take Egypt's third penalty knowing that failure to convert would bring Australia right back into the contest following Harry Souttar's earlier miss.

In the face of such high stakes, some players would succumb to the pressure. Others would put their head down and hope for the best as they smashed the ball with all their might toward the goal. But instead, Egypt's captain adjusted his shinpads and puffed out his cheeks before dispatching a cool 'Panenka' chip down the middle of the goal that evaded the diving Mathew Ryan.

Who would dare to be so bold when balancing the weight of an entire nation on their shoulders? Unsurprisingly, only Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah has been at the heart of everything in Egypt's World Cup campaign, including their first progress through a knockout tie vs. Australia. Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"If somebody was going to do it, it would be me," the forward told BBC Sport when asked about his impudent penalty technique after the match. "I am more experienced than others and I wanted to give them confidence. I decided last-minute, I had to do it."

It is the kind of assured outlook that has been typical of Salah throughout his evolution from Chelsea also-ran to global icon and it paid dividends against Australia as Egypt triumphed to advance from a World Cup knockout tie for the first time ever.

"It's history," Salah said. "I told the boys before the game that this is the biggest stage you can play on. Enjoy it and don't let the pressure get to you. I'm glad that we managed to win the game. Bad luck for [Australia], losing on penalties. I'm happy that we wrote history today."

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

For Egypt, this has already been a tournament to remember. Despite their significant continental success as seven-time winners of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Pharaohs have been perennial underachievers on the World Cup stage.

Last week's 3-1 group stage win over New Zealand was Egypt's first victory at the tournament, having made their first appearance back in 1934. Now, they are only the second African nation to win a World Cup penalty shootout -- after Morocco's two triumphs in 2022 vs. Spain and 2026 vs. Netherlands -- and just the fifth African country advance in the knockout phase (after Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, Ghana in 2010 and Morocco in 2022 and 2026).

Regardless of what happens next, this summer will forever be enshrined in the country's sporting history. But with a round-of-16 tie against either Argentina or Cape Verde to come, the opportunity to prolong the fairy tale is tantalizing.

The idea of Salah facing off against Argentina, and their captain Lionel Messi, is an even more mouthwatering prospect. Messi's almost superhuman ability to bend games to his will means he exists on a different plane to the majority of his rivals but Salah is not the kind of character to deprecate his own considerable abilities.

play 0:35 'One of the best days of my life!' - Salah after World Cup knockout win

It has been a turbulent season for the former Liverpool man, who now finds himself without a club following his departure from Anfield in May. Fluctuating form left Salah vulnerable to extensive criticism last term, and he has increasingly looked like a player beginning to feel the effects of time.

Still, as of the end of the game against Australia, no one had created more chances at the 2026 World Cup so far than the Egypt captain (16, level with Belgium's Leandro Trossard). He had been a fitness doubt ahead of Thursday's game after being forced off against Iran with a hamstring issue, but he played the full 120 minutes against Australia and had both the mental and physical fortitude to step up and convert his penalty.