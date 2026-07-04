USMNT World Cup coach Pochettino throws first pitch. How did he do?

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After leading the United States into the knockout phase of their home FIFA World Cup as group winners, and then into the round of 16 with a thrilling 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, coach Mauricio Pochettino is a man who seemingly can do no wrong.

And yet, the Argentine decided that this was the time to volunteer himself for a public spectacle that has the potential for highly visible and memorable humiliation: throwing out the first pitch at an MLB game. Friday night under the lights of T-Mobile Park was the chosen time and venue, before the Seattle Mariners hosted the Toronto Blue Jays.

Former Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea boss Pochettino was spotted throwing a few warmups with U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner earlier in the day. The pair are among several soccer stars who have taken to the mound at various ballparks this summer as the global game has made its presence felt on America's favorite pastime.

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England manager Thomas Tuchel and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour have also taken time out of their World Cup duties to get ballgames started, as have USWNT star Trinity Rodman, Spain's Women's World Cup winner Aitana Bonmatí, and maverick striker Mario Balotelli.

But were any of them any good? Did anyone look like they could show Paul Skenes a thing or two? Or did one of them deliver a throw so poor that they became an instant meme? Take a look at their efforts and judge for yourself.

Mauricio Pochettino

The USMNT's boss took time out from thinking about how he was going to deal with the suspension of star striker Folarin Balogun for the round of 16 clash with Belgium to concentrate on his throw at T-Mobile Park. And he nailed it! A little loopy, but it went right into the catcher's mitt.

Mario Balotelli

play 0:20 Mario Balotelli nails his first pitch at Mets vs. Cubs

Former Italy and Manchester City striker Balotelli gained notoriety for his various off-field shenanigans, but on the pitch he often cut a laid-back figure when celebrating his goals. The 35-year-old, who now plays his club football in the UAE, brought that same languid demeanor to the baseball field when he threw the first pitch at a recent New York Mets game.

Aitana Bonmatí

play 0:15 Aitana Bonmatí throws the first pitch at San Diego Padres game

Barcelona star Bonmatí is the reigning three-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, and the driving force behind Spain's 2023 Women's World Cup triumph. She could not be any more at the top of her game. Her debut in another arena didn't go too badly, either, as she acquitted herself well with a looping first pitch at the San Diego Padres.

Billy Gilmour

play 0:38 Scotland's Billy Gilmour throws the first pitch at Marlins vs. Rangers

Despite injuring his knee during a pre-tournament friendly against Curaçao, Napoli midfielder Gilmour was not going to miss out on Scotland's World Cup adventure. He strode out on to the field at the Miami Marlins wearing a hefty knee brace, but that didn't stop him delivering a pitch with some decent pace from the mound.

Trinity Rodman

play 0:18 Trinity Rodman's first pitch at Mariners vs. Red Sox

Pochettino was not the first soccer star to open proceedings at a Seattle Mariners game this summer. USWNT and Washington Spirit forward Rodman got there first, with an arcing pitch that floated over the plate.

Thomas Tuchel

play 0:30 England manager Thomas Tuchel throws out first pitch at Royals game

Despite England World Cup squad members Dan Burn, Harry Kane and Djed Spence being in attendance, it was their 52-year-old manager who took the honors at the Kansas City Royals. Right from the middle of the mound, Tuchel threw a solid strike that many guest athletes would have been proud to have delivered.

Matt Turner

play 0:26 USMNT GK Matt Turner's first pitch at Rays vs. Angels

Perhaps it's no surprise that USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner -- out of Park Ridge, N.J. -- threw the best pitch out of all the soccer stars who have tried their hand so far this summer. Turner really looked the part as he wound up on the mound at the Los Angeles Angels stadium and unleashed a fast ball with his golden arm.