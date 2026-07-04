Colombia vs. Ghana LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates from intriguing round of 32 clash

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Colombia face Ghana in the final round of 32 fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and you can follow the action live right here on ESPN.

The winner here will take on Switzerland in the round of 16.

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If ever there was a classical matchup between attack vs defence, this would be it. Nestor Lorenzo's Colombia are a committed attacking unit who throw numbers forward and move with a rare fluidity. Which is why Daniel Muñoz, their right back, is their top scorer -- both goals coming when he took up the most forward available position in open play. In a way, though, that's also a concern. For this side has done more attacking and chance creating than their goal tally of four in three matches would suggest. If ever there was a time for the likes of Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez and Luis Suárez to find their shooting boots, today would be it.

For up against them will be a fortress. Carlos Quieroz is known for one thing, and one thing only: drilling an almost impenetrable defence. After taking over just before the World Cup, the tactician has done just that for this Ghana side - who are not the most entertaining versions of themselves (despite the attacking talents of Iñaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo) but are solid, unpretentious and very defensive minded. They will have their work cut out against this swashbuckling Colombia side, but unless the South American side get their shot conversion rate up, they could struggle against this defence.