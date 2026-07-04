Mohamed Salah Panenka helps Egypt write 'history' at WC

'One of the best days of my life!' - Salah after World Cup knockout win (0:35)

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Mohamed Salah said he was proud to make "history" with Egypt as they advanced from their first-ever knockout stage game at the World Cup and added he only decided to take a Panenka penalty at the "last minute."

Salah converted the third penalty for Egypt in the 4-2 shootout win after the round-of-32 match with Australia ended 1-1 following extra time. The former Liverpool forward opted to chip his spot kick straight down the middle of the goal, wrong footing Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, who came on as a late substitute for Socceroos' starter Patrick Beach.

"If somebody was going to do it, it would be me," Salah said after the game. "I am more experienced than others and I wanted to give them confidence. I decided last minute, I had to do it."

Salah was visibly emotional at the full-time whistle and now has the opportunity to make this an even more memorable tournament for Egypt, who will face either Argentina or Cape Verde in the round of 16.

"It's history," Salah said. "I told the boys before the game that this is the biggest stage you can play on. Enjoy it and don't let the pressure get to you. I'm glad that we managed to win the game, bad luck for [Australia], losing on penalties.

"I'm happy that we wrote history today."

Mohamed Salah celebrates after helping Egypt beat Australia in the round of 32 at the World Cup. Getty Images

Emam Ashour had given Egypt a 13th-minute lead when his initial shot from a free kick was blocked, but his downward header from the resulting cross beat Beach at his right-hand post for Egypt's first goal in the knockout stages.

It was Ashour's second goal for Egypt, both at the World Cup, and the 250th of tournament.

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush shot just inches wide, moments after the second half kicked off, with Egypt's next-best chance until Ramy Rabia's header was kept out.

By then Australia were level as Mohamed Hany, who had earlier taken a heavy blow to his head, could only divert Aiden O'Neill's inswinging free kick into his own net.

Egypt were perfect on all four of their shootout attempts, while Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington both missed for Australia, who have now failed to advance in all three World Cup knockout games they have played.