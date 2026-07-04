Australia keepers kept in dark about shootout switch in Egypt loss

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- Australia goalkeepers Patrick Beach and Mathew Ryan were both taken by surprise by the late substitution that introduced Ryan for Australia's 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Egypt, eliminating the Socceroos from the FIFA World Cup.

In a reversal from qualification for the 2022 World Cup, when he was replaced by Andrew Redmayne for a crucial, and eventually victorious, penalty shootout with Peru, Ryan was brought on as a 119th-minute substitute for Beach on Friday with the round of 32 clash locked at 1-1 and destined for penalties.

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In the end, the move didn't pay dividends, with Mahmoud Saber, Ramy Rabia, Mohamed Salah, and Hossam Abdelmaguid all converting their spot kicks for Egypt, capitalising on Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington missing their attempts for Australia.

"I think if you look at, OK, it didn't work, so we can look at many things on the reasons behind it," Australia coach Tony Popovic said post-game.

"But Maty is experienced, and I think if you look at his record in saving penalties ... Patrick is new as a goalkeeper, not just in with the national team, but even in club football. And I just felt that Maty's experience would be the difference.

"In the end it didn't work out that way, but not because of Maty's poor judgment or lack of ability. They took really good penalties."