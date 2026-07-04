Australia keepers kept in dark about shootout switch in Egypt loss

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Australia goalkeepers Patrick Beach and Mathew Ryan were both taken by surprise by the late substitution that introduced Ryan for Australia's 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Egypt, eliminating the Socceroos from the FIFA World Cup.
In a reversal from qualification for the 2022 World Cup, when he was replaced by Andrew Redmayne for a crucial, and eventually victorious, penalty shootout with Peru, Ryan was brought on as a 119th-minute substitute for Beach on Friday with the round of 32 clash locked at 1-1 and destined for penalties.
- Penalty heartbreak as knockout win still eludes Australia
- Salah leads Egypt to World Cup history with shootout triumph
- World Cup match schedule
In the end, the move didn't pay dividends, with Mahmoud Saber, Ramy Rabia, Mohamed Salah, and Hossam Abdelmaguid all converting their spot kicks for Egypt, capitalising on Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington missing their attempts for Australia.
"I think if you look at, OK, it didn't work, so we can look at many things on the reasons behind it," Australia coach Tony Popovic said post-game.
"But Maty is experienced, and I think if you look at his record in saving penalties ... Patrick is new as a goalkeeper, not just in with the national team, but even in club football. And I just felt that Maty's experience would be the difference.
"In the end it didn't work out that way, but not because of Maty's poor judgment or lack of ability. They took really good penalties."
Popovic's move to swap out his keepers caught most off guard, with Beach not only possessing a larger frame than Ryan -- generally seen as an advantage in shootouts -- but also having a strong tournament, making a heroic save to send the game to extra time and leading, per ESPN Research, all goalkeepers at the World Cup in goals prevented.
And he confirmed postgame that he wasn't aware of the plan to make the change heading into the shootout, nor the discussions that had led to the decision.
"I'm not sure, you'll have to talk to the coaches about that," Beach said. "I found out at the same time you guys did. There's obviously a plan that was put in place, and it wasn't for us to know about. Our job is just to focus on the game and what's happening in the moment.
"Obviously, there was a general decision and discussion that was had. And that's it. The coaches made a decision. And, as far as it goes, Maty and I had to do the job; whatever works best for the team and brings the best outcome for our team."
Asked again if he wasn't aware of any planned change, Beach responded, "No, no. I didn't know. That's not something that's going to be brought up; you don't need the distractions, you don't need the extra thoughts. You need to be in the moment and, as I said, a decision was made and we respect that decision. That's the game."
The Melbourne City keeper, who confirmed that he's been contacted by several clubs eager to explore signing him in light of his World Cup performances, was diplomatic when asked if he would have wanted to stay in.
"I would have loved to be in the penalty shootout," he said. "But as I said, that's the decision that the boss has made. There's no other feelings; I respect him and respect that decision.
"I understand that there would have been previous discussions before this moment, for that to be done. So, they went with the decision that they thought was best, and that's that."
Ryan, for his part, wasn't told before the game that a change would be coming but, instead, was ordered to warm up alongside fellow reserve goalkeeper Paul Izzo once the game went to extra time and then informed at near the 105th minute that he would be introduced should the Socceroos still have a substitution in their pocket.
The veteran, who took the armband off Souttar for the shoutout, has denied 12 of the 69 in-match penalties he has faced across his career, per ESPN Research, and saved one of four this LaLiga season with Levante.
"First got word that myself and Izzo, were told to stay warm," Ryan said. "Just before halftime of extra time, I got told that if we weren't going to make any more subs, that right at the end, they'd put me in there.
"I prepared, of course, as if I was going to play before the game, or as if I was going to be in that scenario -- as I always do. But unfortunately, [I'm] hurting at the moment because I wasn't able to produce for myself, for my teammates and for the country. Hurting would be an understatement."