Argentina break Cape Verde hearts in extra time at World Cup; Lionel Messi scores

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Argentina were taken into extra time by Cape Verde but eventually prevailed 3-2, with Lionel Messi on the scoresheet, in the World Cup round of 32 in Miami on Friday.

The decisive goal was an own goal by Diney Borges as he challenged Cristian Romero in the air from a Messi set piece after 111 minutes.

Messi's opener was canceled out by Deroy Duarte, then in extra time Lisandro Martínez struck before an excellent Sidny Lopes Cabral equalizer. Cape Verde's hearts were broken when Borges got the final touch when Messi swung the ball into the box.

Argentina avoided statistically the biggest upset in World Cup knockout history, as the No.1 ranked FIFA side against No. 67.

Argentina needed extra time to beat Cape Verde. Jose Hernandez/Getty Images

Messi has seven goals in this World Cup -- one more than Kylian Mbappé in the race for the Golden Boot as the top scorer of the tournament -- and has scored 12 times in his last eight World Cup matches.

Messi and Mbappé are far from the only contenders in the Golden Boot race: Norway's Erling Haaland and England's Harry Kane each had five goals entering Friday, while four players -- France's Ousmane Dembélé, Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, Brazil's Vinícius Júnior and Senegal's Ismaïla Sarr -- had four. Sarr is out of the running since Senegal have been eliminated.

Messi gave Argentina a 29th-minute lead by breathtakingly controlling a Martínez pass into the box with the outside of his left boot before swiftly flicking the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper Vozinha. Messi became the first World Cup player to score in eight consecutive appearances.

Cape Verde's 40-year-old goalkeeper, who plays in the second division in Portugal but has become an unlikely World Cup star, would later deny Messi's right-footed finish, his deflected free kick and an attempt in extra time.

Cape Verde's shock equalizer came after 59 minutes when Duarte's low, drilled shot beat Emiliano Martínez.

Despite Argentina's best efforts, they were forced into extra time -- notably because of Vozinha's save from Messi's free kick.

It didn't take center back Martínez long to rifle a shot high past Vozinha after a Messi corner. But Cabral sensationally drew the African side level by cutting inside from the left and curling a right-footed shot into the far corner, on 103 minutes.

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With a penalty shootout looming, Argentina somehow found a crucial third goal when Borges put through his own net. Even then, Emiliano Martínez needed to make two smart saves to keep Cape Verde from a third equalizer.

This was Messi's 30th men's World Cup appearance, extending his record. Cristiano Ronaldo is second with 26.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.