Zlatan Ibrahimović sends support to Harry Souttar, Lucas Herrington after penalty misses

DALLAS, Texas -- The Socceroos have rallied around Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington, after their missed penalties in Australia's World Cup shoutout loss to Egypt, with football legend Zlatan Ibrahimović also sending a message of support.
Australia's run at the FIFA World Cup came to an end on Friday, with Mahmoud Saber, Ramy Rabia, Mohamed Salah, and Hossam Abdelmaguid all converting their spot kicks for the Pharaohs to capitalise on Souttar and Herrington's wayward attempts after their Round of 32 clash ended at 1-1 after 120 minutes.
While the loss proved heartbreaking, and focus quickly swung towards coach Tony Popovic's decision to swap out goalkeeper Patrick Beach for Mathew Ryan for the shootout, as well as the Socceroos' inability to seize the initiative when momentum was with them, support quickly came in for both Souttar and Herrington.
This included Swedish icon Ibrahimović, who was serving as a post-game pundit on Fox Sports coverage in the United States.
"I want to reach out to Herrington," said Ibrahimović. "You're 18-years-old, you're young. This is just the beginning of your career. You stepping up there showed a lot of courage. Not everybody would do that. My friend, you're the best. Listen, Herrington, if you want to reach out, I'm here."
The order of takers predetermined by Socceroo staff and distributed to players at the end of extra-time, Herrington shot fourth for his side, rattling the crossbar before Abdelmaguid converted the decisive spot kick.
"It's heartbreaking," he said. "All the boys put in so much effort, they wanted to go through, and unfortunately, that's just football sometimes. I'll stay confident, keep working hard, and just go back to it.
"We practiced during the week, and you know, I made my penalties, so the coaching staff trusted me, and you know, I was confident going into it. I knew where I wanted to put it, and unfortunately it's just part of football. You know, I missed."
He was also welcoming of Ibrahimović's words.
"I'm probably the first one to be knocking myself down and be hard on myself," said the teenager. "So to hear that from a legend of the game means a lot. I'll just keep working hard, and you know, hopefully another moment like that comes to me."
Jackson Irvine was one of the first Australian players to embrace Herrington on the pitch and the veteran, who converted his penalty but who could have now played his final World Cup game, was full of praise for his young teammate's bravery.
"There's not many words you can say to a player in that moment," said Irvine. "It was just so that he knows we're there. To look him in the eye, embrace him and know that's what this team is about. It's a team first. It's not about any one player in any moment.
"For him to step up in that moment takes incredible steel. It's so that he knows that we're there for him."
Skippering the side throughout the tournament until Ryan's late introduction, Souttar was probably Australia's best player across their four games Cup and took their first shot in the shootout, sending it over the bar.
Though devastated, he was quick to praise Herrington and made it clear this would only be a temporary setback.
"I've missed, it is what it is," he said. "Obviously, I'm absolutely gutted. I know that the responsibility that you have to take one, but yeah, missed it, can't go back and change it. Devastated. But you've got to keep moving forward... yeah... that's all I can say on that one.
"You knew [Herrington] was going to [take a penalty], the guy is 18 years old but nothing's fazed him. For him to go for that at this age is just going to let him grow even stronger.
"He's been unbelievable. He was marking one of the best wingers that we've seen for the last 10 years, and he was incredible. I've got no worries that it's going to affect him in any way. He's just going to grow from it and certainly get stronger."
Souttar and Herrington's fellow defender Alessandro Circati was scheduled to take his side's fifth penalty and backed his teammates.
"It's not easy for them personally," said Cricati. "You only miss it if you do step up. There's no need to point any fingers. They tried their best, I'm sure they tried to score. Obviously, I didn't come off, but it is what it is."