Zlatan Ibrahimović sends support to Harry Souttar, Lucas Herrington after penalty misses

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DALLAS, Texas -- The Socceroos have rallied around Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington, after their missed penalties in Australia's World Cup shoutout loss to Egypt, with football legend Zlatan Ibrahimović also sending a message of support.

Australia's run at the FIFA World Cup came to an end on Friday, with Mahmoud Saber, Ramy Rabia, Mohamed Salah, and Hossam Abdelmaguid all converting their spot kicks for the Pharaohs to capitalise on Souttar and Herrington's wayward attempts after their Round of 32 clash ended at 1-1 after 120 minutes.

While the loss proved heartbreaking, and focus quickly swung towards coach Tony Popovic's decision to swap out goalkeeper Patrick Beach for Mathew Ryan for the shootout, as well as the Socceroos' inability to seize the initiative when momentum was with them, support quickly came in for both Souttar and Herrington.

This included Swedish icon Ibrahimović, who was serving as a post-game pundit on Fox Sports coverage in the United States.

The football world is rallying around Socceroos youngster Lucas Herrington. Torbjorn Tande/Getty Images

"I want to reach out to Herrington," said Ibrahimović. "You're 18-years-old, you're young. This is just the beginning of your career. You stepping up there showed a lot of courage. Not everybody would do that. My friend, you're the best. Listen, Herrington, if you want to reach out, I'm here."

The order of takers predetermined by Socceroo staff and distributed to players at the end of extra-time, Herrington shot fourth for his side, rattling the crossbar before Abdelmaguid converted the decisive spot kick.

"It's heartbreaking," he said. "All the boys put in so much effort, they wanted to go through, and unfortunately, that's just football sometimes. I'll stay confident, keep working hard, and just go back to it.