Colombia see off Ghana to head back to World Cup round of 16

Full-time scenes in Colombia as they reach the World Cup round of 16 (0:29)

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jhon Arias scored off a sharp cross from Luis Suárez in the opening minutes, and Colombia controlled Ghana on a sweltering night at Arrowhead Stadium, allowing Los Cafeteros to advance to the round of 16 at the World Cup with a 1-0 victory Friday night.

Colombia will play Switzerland on Tuesday in Vancouver, British Columbia, for a spot in the quarterfinals.

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This was only Colombia's second ever World Cup knockout-stage win and first since 2014 when they reached the quarterfinals in Brazil.

The game was just minutes old when Colombia forward Jhon Córdoba appeared to hurt his groin, forcing coach Néstor Lorenzo to bring Suárez -- the standout from Sporting CP -- off the bench as an early substitute.

He factored into the game immediately: In the 14th minute, Daniel Muñoz played a ball to Suárez, who sent it across the front of the goal, where Arias was waiting to flick it past Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi for a 1-0 lead.

Los Cafeteros thought they had doubled their lead in the 56th minute, when Luis Díaz found the back of the net only to see the offside flag raised, and the fleet-footed Colombia forward had a point-blank shot saved by Zigi a few minutes later.

Zigi wound up making seven saves to keep Ghana in the game.

Colombia celebrate Jhon Arias's goal against Ghana. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Ghana failed to have a single shot on goal as Colombia kept their third-straight shutout.

Veteran playmaker James Rodríguez, who scored both goals in a win over Uruguay to put Colombia in the quarterfinals in 2014, was making his 10th World Cup start, tying Carlos Valderrama and Freddy Rincón for the most among Colombian players in the tournament.

However, the 34-year-old exited Friday's game at halftime.

It was 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31.1 Celsius) with a heat index of 96 when the game kicked off at 8:30 p.m. local time, the late start intentional due to the expected heat of Midwestern summers. The hydration breaks that have been controversial in so many matches suddenly became a blessing as players from both sides fought through dehydration and cramps.

Colombia had breezed through the group stage, conceding only a single goal in wins over Uzbekistan and Congo DR and a draw with Portugal. Los Cafeteros had been so impressive that Spain coach Luis de la Fuente -- whose own team is considered among the tournament favorites -- tapped them as "a candidate to win the World Cup."

Their fans certainly believe in them.

play 0:31 Leboeuf 'disappointed' with Ghana's performance vs. Colombia

The home of the NFL's Chiefs has three levels of seats with a band of yellow ones sandwiched between red. Yet the entire bowl of the stadium just east of downtown Kansas City was awash in the vibrant yellow of Colombia some 2 hours before kickoff.

Ghana knew they would be underdogs. Yet the team that failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations last year for the first time in nearly two decades had already answered plenty of critics by surviving a difficult group topped by England and Croatia.

The question as it faced Colombia: Could Ghana mount enough offense?

As expected, Los Cafeteros dominated the ball -- the Black Stars had possessed it just 36.1% of the time in the group stage, second-least of any team that advanced, and those offensive issues continued against Colombia. Even when Ghana managed to put together an attack, Colombia was there to quickly counter with the speed of Suárez, Díaz and its midfielders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.