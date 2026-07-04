World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as Argentina survive major Cape Verde scare - July 4

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Argentina survived a major scare as they defeated Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time, while Colombia and Egypt both advanced and you can hear all of the latest news with ESPN.

They will now face Egypt in the round of 16 after they advanced past Australia on penalties, while Colombia will take on Switzerland.

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Lionel Messi may have scored his 20th World Cup goal to put Argentina a goal up in the first half, but Deroy Duarte hit back for Cape Verde.

The African island nation had been the surprise package of the tournament, picking up plucky draws against Spain and Uruguay, as well as Saudi Arabia to advance against all odds into the knockout stages.

And when Messi took down a brilliant pass from Lisandro Martínez and converted after 30 minutes, it felt like the match was only going one way.

But despite having only 36% possession, Cape Verde had 16 shots in total and Duarte was able to make one pay just inside the hour mark.

The game then went to extra time, when Martinez scored after two minutes, before Sidny Cabral scored an incredible goal to again tie the scores.

In the end, it was a Diney Borges own goal that proved to be the difference between the two sides and spare Argentina's blushes.

Elsewhere, Egypt advanced on penalties against Australia, while Colombia defeated Ghana 1-0 to ensure they too advanced.

With the round of 32 action now complete, matches move straight into the round of 16 on Saturday, with Morocco facing hosts Canada and France taking on Paraguay.

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