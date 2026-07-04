Transfer rumors, news: Premier League clubs on alert over Barcelona and France defender

Hutchison: Egypt will need Salah to step up in World Cup round of 16 (2:23)

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Barcelona and France defender Jules Koundé could be available this summer, while the Saudi Pro League is the most likely destination for free agent Mohamed Salah. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending Rumors

Barcelona defender Jules Koundé could leave this summer. Getty Images

- Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have been alerted over a potential deal for Barcelona and France defender Jules Koundé, as reported by TEAMtalk. Chelsea are long-term admirers of the right back and haven't ruled themselves out of the running despite already signing Marco Palestra for £47 million from Atalanta, while Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City have been watching the 27-year-old. Bayern Munich are also considering a move, but Manchester United are focusing more on the signing of a left back.

- The Saudi Pro League is the most likely destination for free agent Mohamed Salah following his departure from Liverpool, according to The Mirror. The 34-year-old winger has plenty of options but is refusing to make a decision on his future until Egypt's World Cup campaign has come to an end. A return to Italy to represent Internazionale, Roma or Juventus could be on the cards, while top Turkish Super Lig clubs like Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are keeping a close eye on the situation and Major League Soccer clubs could also make a move. It is claimed Chelsea could try to re-sign Salah, but that it is unlikely.

- Real Madrid's Aurélien Tchouaméni and AFC Bournemouth's Alex Scott remain high on Manchester United's list of midfield options for the summer, as reported by Sky Sports. United are assessing their options after missing out on the £85 million signing of West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur, and their list also includes Borussia Dortmund's Felix Nmecha, Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi and Fulham's Sander Berge. Atalanta's Éderson will also be signed for £35 million once his World Cup with Brazil has ended.

- Juventus have resumed contact with free agent Leon Goretzka following the midfielder's departure from Bayern Munich, as reported by Sky Italia. The 31-year-old will now consider where he wants to continue his career following Germany's elimination from the World Cup, but the Bianconeri's transfer priorities are still a goalkeeper and striker. With that in mind, a deal is reportedly already done, albeit not confirmed, for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

- Barcelona's women are undergoing a revamp and are looking to sign Manchester City forward Kerolin, according to Globo. Kerolin, 24, scored 13 goals in 26 games last season to help City to the WSL title. But Barcelona are determined to add the Brazil international to their ranks and are ready to make a third bid of around €500,000.

Done Deals

- Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has rejoined Trabzonspor on a season-long loan. The Cameroon international spent last season on loan at the Turkish side, keeping six clean sheets and conceding 42 goals across 34 appearances. Read

- Fenerbahce have announced an agreement to sign Netherlands defender Nathan Aké from Manchester City. Aké, 31, will end a six-year spell at the Etihad Stadium during which he has won four Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups and two Carabao Cups. Read

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Other Rumors

- Liverpool are willing to listen to offers from Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Major League Soccer and Saudi Pro League clubs to sign 34-year-old center back Virgil van Dijk and no longer see him as untouchable (TEAMtalk)

- Granit Xhaka has informed Sunderland that he will not push for a move to Chelsea this summer. (TEAMtalk)

- Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign 17-year-old center back Alfie Osborne from Hearts. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester City striker Matty Warhurst, 19, could leave for Stockport County, Northampton Town or Swindon Town. (Mail)

- Chelsea center back Trevoh Chalobah has reached an agreement in principle with Internazionale on a contract that runs until 2031. They are now working to reach a deal with the Blues, who want €35m for the 26-year-old. (Nicolo Schira)

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- Fulham have joined the race to sign West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville, who has also been monitored by Chelsea and Manchester United. (Guardian)

- Lens, Lyon, Rennes and Coventry City are all interested in Juventus striker Lois Openda. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Curtis Jones is adamant that he wants to leave Liverpool amid interest from Nottingham Forest, who want him as a replacement for Elliot Anderson. (TEAMtalk)

- AC Milan have agreed a five-year contract with Lazio defender Mario Gila but now need to reach a fee agreement with his club and will offer a €25 million plus €5 million in add-ons. (Sky Italia)

- Eintracht Frankfurt are pushing to sign Real Madrid defender Victor Valdepenas. (Matteo Moretto)

- With Emiliano Martinez expected to join Juventus, Aston Villa are looking at Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser. (L'Equipe)

- DC United, New York City FC and Club America are all keen on Racing Santander winger Andres Martin. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Crystal Palace are keeping a close eye on the situation of Toulouse center back Charlie Cresswell, who is also the topic of interest from Rennes. (L'Equipe)

- Ajax have a deal in principle with Barcelona and Marc-Andre ter Stegen's camp for a season-long loan for the goalkeeper. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Hoffenheim are using the move from Bazoumana Toure's pending move to Newcastle United to sign Anderlecht midfielder Nathan De Cat and Nijmegen midfielder Kodai Sano. (TEAMtalk)

- Udinese are interested in Hellas Verona right back Rafik Belghali but face competition from two other Serie A clubs. (Nicolo Schira)

- Cagliari have shown an interest in Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor. (Nicolo Schira)