Declan Rice says England are unfazed by Mexico challenge, shrugs off any fears about playing at the Azteca at altitude

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Declan Rice says England are ready to cope with whatever Mexico throw at them in Sunday's World Cup encounter at the electric Estadio Azteca.

From unabated hostility to playing at high altitude, Thomas Tuchel's side expect to face a variety of obstacles as they seek to keep alive their quest to join Sir Alf Ramsey's 1966 heroes in immortality.

England dealt with an additional headache just before flying to Mexico City as FIFA discussed whether to move the final round of 16 clash to an earlier kick-off time due to the risk of weather disruption.

Tuchel's team landed on Friday to news that the game would stay at 6pm local (1am on Monday in the UK) rather than be brought forwards six hours, with more fun and games potentially in store before the tie starts.

"It's kind of going to be like an away game for us," England midfielder Rice said.

As it stands, Rice has 76 senior caps for England and seven goals. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"They've played every game in Mexico so far, been at home the whole tournament, so for us it's just being able to go there and deal with what's going to be thrown at us."

Mexico boast an astonishing record at the Azteca, having lost just two of their 89 competitive matches at a ground England play at for the first time since Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' helped Argentina to a 2-1 quarter-final win.

Tuchel feels 40 years on that it "is a good moment to make peace with the stadium and turn things around", but Rice is not overthinking the occasion and associated history.

"For us, we don't care where we play," the England midfielder told Lions' Den. "To us, it's just a stadium.

"Obviously the Azteca is known as where Maradona done the 'Hand of God', like just loads of different iconic moments. For us, we're just turning up to do a job.

"Obviously it's going to be unreal, but it's just another stadium we get to play at."

Ezri Konsa has a similar approach as England look to build on Wednesday's late 2-1 turnaround against the Democratic Republic of Congo in the round of 32.

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"We're feeling good, feeling confident," the defender said. "We know it's going to be tough, but we've just got to focus on ourselves, know what we can do. I'm confident in the boys and looking forward to it."

Konsa seemed relaxed about the task awaiting England but was surprised to find out that the last-16 tie would take 2,200 metres above sea level.

When asked in a true or false quiz whether the stadium sat at an elevation about seven times the height of the Shard skyscraper in London, he said: "Seven times? False. Is it true? No way."

Rice called the altitude in Mexico City "crazy" as the midfielder prepares to put himself through the pain barrier once again.

The 27-year-old has been dealing with neural pain in his hamstring since Christmas and assured his manager that he would be fine to face Mexico after dealing with "terrible" pain against DR Congo.

Rice helped fill in at right-back in Atlanta as Tuchel juggled the absence of Reece James and Jarell Quansah, who have hamstring and ankle issues respectively.

England are due to train in Mexico City on Saturday afternoon before Tuchel and a player face the media at the Azteca.