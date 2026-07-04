Marc Guéhi labels Mexico as the favourites ahead of England clash

Rashford and Rogers 'ready' for England vs. Mexico earlier kick off (1:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Marc Guéhi has said he believes Mexico are the favourites for England's World Cup last-16 clash at the Estadio Azteca.

The reward for Wednesday's 2-1 comeback win against the Democratic Republic of Congo is Sunday's mouthwatering last-16 tie in Mexico City.

A hostile atmosphere and high altitude await Thomas Tuchel's men in Mexico, where England defender Guehi makes the Euro 2024 runners-up underdogs against the World Cup co-hosts.

"We know they're a good team and they've got the fans on their side, so it'll be going into the cauldron," the England defender told FIFA. "But it'll be a fun test.

"I'd say they're kind of favourites. They're at home and they know the environment a lot better. They haven't conceded so far and have got a perfect record.

Marc Guéhi has made 32 senior international appearances for England. Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

"You come to these competitions to play against top teams, in top atmospheres. It's a match we're all looking forward to."

Mexico have lost just two of their 89 competitive matches at the Azteca, where England return 40 years on from Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' in the quarterfinal exit to Argentina.

The match takes place 2,200 metres above sea level, meaning the kind of resilience and patience shown against DR Congo will be needed again.

- How England can overcome Mexico's altitude in World Cup round of 16

- Tuchel: 'Impossible' for England to adapt to altitude

- Gomez: Mexico should be favourites vs England

"I think I know my character," Guehi said. "It's just how you're able to cope in those moments.

"You start picturing in your mind what those moments are going to look like, and visualise them so that when they do come, you're not surprised.

"It's about trying to show those elements of your character and having personality in those moments."