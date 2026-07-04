England receive hostile welcome at Mexico City hotel ahead of World Cup clash

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England received a hostile welcome as they arrived at their Mexico City hotel ahead of Sunday night's World Cup last-16 tie against Mexico.

England had been hoping to keep their location undisclosed after Mexico supporters used loud speakers, horns and motorcycles to try to disturb the sleep of Ecuador's players before their last-32 tie, which the co-hosts won 2-0 on Wednesday night.

But when England's coach arrived at their hotel, hundreds of fans were already there, with many booing while others chanted "Mexico."

At least one supporter within the crowd could be seen holding up an England shirt.

England faced a hostile environment upon arrival to their team hotel. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Security has been increased outside the hotel after events earlier in the week, which led to complaints from Ecuador's football federation.

There has also been an increase in security in the city after four people died during the celebrations that followed Mexico's win over Ecuador.

Thomas Tuchel's men take on the co-hosts in a mouth-watering clash at the Estadio Azteca, with kick-off scheduled for 6 p.m. local time (1 a.m. Monday in the United Kingdom).

FIFA had considered moving kick-off forward due to a forecast for storms in the region but, after five-and-a-half hours of uncertainty on Friday evening, the decision was made to stick with the original schedule, the Press Association understands.

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Both England and Mexico had voiced opposition to rescheduling the game less than 48 hours before kick-off.

A hostile reception is far from the only challenge England will face in Mexico City, with the Azteca at an altitude of more than 2,000 metres above sea level, meaning players must adapt to lower levels of oxygen in the air.

Mexico have only been beaten twice in 89 matches at the Azteca, winning 70 and drawing 17. They are unbeaten in 10 World Cup matches at the stadium.