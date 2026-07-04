Former Arsenal star Lia Wälti joins Brighton from Juventus

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Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of midfielder Lia Wälti from Juventus for an undisclosed fee.

Wälti, 33, spent seven years with Arsenal and won the 2024-25 UEFA Women's Champions League with the Gunners before leaving for Juventus in 2025.

The Swiss international began her career at Koniz and Young Boys Frauen, before moving to German side Turbine Potsdam.

Lia Wälti is back in the Women's Super League with Brighton. Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

She joined the Gunners in 2018 and went on to make 177 appearances for the north London side. There she won the Women's Super League title and two League Cups, as well as the Champions League.

On the international stage, Lia is Switzerland's fourth most-capped player of all time -- currently on 140 appearances -- and helped her country reach the quarterfinals of last year's UEFA Women's Championship.

Brighton head coach Dario Vidosic said: "Lia is a huge addition to the team ahead of the new season.

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"She brings a similar leadership profile to the group as Fran Kirby -- a huge amount of experience at the very top end of the game, with silverware to show for it.

"Lia's career speaks for itself and I am looking forward to seeing the impact she will have for us."