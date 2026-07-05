World Cup pride, joy and anxiety: What watching a family member play means

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After tapping in a late winner against the Ivory Coast to earn Norway their first ever World Cup knockout win, Erling Haaland jogged off without so much as a smile.

It was a reaction completely at odds with that of his father, Alfie, who put his clasped hands over his eyes in the stands.

For the elder Haaland, it was an emotional response to a major moment in his son's career. He's seen his Erling lift trophies and break countless records with Manchester City. But representing your country at a World Cup remains the pinnacle of any player's football journey -- and Alfie has been watching Erling's since the very beginning.

"It's very special," Alfie told ESPN. "I've watched him play football since he was a little boy, so to see him now representing Norway at a World Cup is a proud moment for all of us.

"More than anything, I'm just happy for him because I know how much playing for Norway means to him. It's something he's dreamed about for a long time, so to see him out there enjoying it is really special."

Alfie Haaland has watched his son play hundreds of games, but nothing is quite like a World Cup. Rune Hellestad-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Like Alfie Haaland, former Green Bay Packers receiver Antonio Freeman is also watching his son at his first World Cup.

At just 21, Alex Freeman is the youngest player in the U.S. squad and scored in the 2-0 group stage win over Australia. Antonio, a Super Bowl champion in 1997, has seen every step of Alex's path to the highest level -- from the very first kick of a ball to reaching the world stage this summer.

"It was really annoying early on, as he started throwing things at an early age, which quickly turned into Alex kicking any kind of ball all over the house, against the walls and against furniture in a constant and annoying fashion inside the house," Antonio told ESPN.

"But it's great to see him play in the World Cup, make his first goal with a header and to have such great and accomplished teammates to continue to learn from and grow.

"Watching Alex play in the World Cup has been super emotional. To look out there and see him as the youngest player on the roster who has earned a starting spot and the support of his teammates, many who are well established in their careers, and be an integral part of the team, is an overwhelming emotional feeling."

For many players, the journey to a World Cup has not been an easy one.

As a youngster, Marcus Rashford and his mum, Melanie, would take three buses to get to training so he could pursue a career in football with Manchester United. It meant lots of rushed meals and late nights before school the next day.

England's Marcus Rashford has come a long way in his career, with the support of family like his brother Dane (left). Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

For Marcus' brother, Dane, watching him represent England at a World Cup brings back memories of their childhood together and the sacrifices made to get there.

"It's incredibly emotional because moments like this are never just about the 90 minutes on the pitch," Dane told ESPN. "They're the culmination of years of sacrifice, resilience and belief.

"People see the footballer walking out for England, but I see the little boy who fell in love with the game, our family making sacrifices to keep that dream alive, and the countless moments of hard work that nobody ever witnessed.

"Standing there at a World Cup isn't just Marcus' achievement -- it's a reflection of everyone who believed in him before the world did."

For the families following players all over the U.S., Canada and Mexico, it's a mixture of pride, joy and anxiety.

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Alfie Haaland -- who played at a World Cup himself for Norway in 1994 -- has been in the stands for hundreds of Erling's games. But what's at stake for players and countries at a World Cup can sometimes make for more uncomfortable viewing once the games kick off.

"Maybe a little bit, yes," Alfie said. "I think every parent feels that, no matter how many matches their son has played.

"But I'm probably more excited than nervous. I know what it means to him to wear the Norway shirt and I know what it means to the supporters as well. You just sit back, enjoy the occasion and hope the team does well."

Often the pressure on players at a World Cup can also be felt by those closest to them.

"You understand the weight of expectation that comes with wearing that shirt," Dane Rashford said. "Millions of people see the performance; we see the person. We know how much responsibility he feels every time he represents his country, and naturally you want everything to go well for him.

"But beyond football, what matters most to us is that he walks off the pitch knowing he stayed true to himself and gave everything he had."

USMNT star Alex Freeman starred in the group stage win over Australia. MB Media/Getty Images

The flip side to the nerves felt by parents and families is that players don't just have club supporters cheering them on, but whole nations.

It's been felt particularly strongly by Antonio Freeman, who is witnessing firsthand how the United States is buying into a home World Cup and making Alex a household name.

"It's amazing," Antonio said. "He represents our entire country, so we all root for one team. To play well and have the world, particularly this country, take notice and recognize who Alex Freeman is, has been amazing. The support from family friends, as well as people I don't even know and fans across the world, has been incredible."

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It's not hyperbole that things achieved at this World Cup can change countries forever.

"Watching Alex represent his country and compete at the highest level makes me so proud," Antonio added. "The success of this U.S. soccer team will definitely be a building block for years to come."

Whatever happens for the rest of the tournament, Haaland, Rashford and Freeman have already achieved lifelong dreams by being there at all.

It can be a barely believable experience for their families who have seen loved ones go from kicking a ball around the house to walking out on the biggest stage there is.

"The bigger the stage, the greater the emotion," Dane said. "We dreamed, of course, but football is unpredictable. To actually see him fulfill that dream and represent England on the biggest stage is something that still feels surreal, because you understand just how many variables have to align for it to become reality."

Representing their countries at a World Cup is the culmination of a lifetime of hopes, dreams and hard work for every player at the tournament this summer. The families who played a part in getting them there are also along for the -- often emotional -- ride.