England vs. Mexico line-ups: World Cup 2026 predicted XIs

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England's quest for a first World Cup triumph since 1966 continues, as they prepare for a heavyweight clash with Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City in the round of 16.

The Three Lions kicked off their World Cup campaign with a thrilling 4-2 win over Croatia but a drab goalless draw with Ghana dampened expectations. England came out on top against a stubborn Panama thanks to goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane but endured a goalless first half. However, they still finished first in Group L.

They survived a major scare against Congo DR in the round-of-32 -- a game in which they were trailing 1-0 until the 75th minute. A brace from skipper Kane secured the comeback win but concerns remain over England's inability to break Congo DR down until late in the game.

Now, they face an almighty challenge as they take on Mexico -- who have not yet conceded a goal in the competition -- on El Tri's home turf. The Azteca, of course, is the site of an infamous England exit from a World Cup -- it is where Diego Maradona used the 'Hand of God' in the quarterfinal that Argentina won 2-1 in 1986.

ESPN takes you through the predicted line-ups.

Predicted line-ups

England (4-2-3-1):

Jordan Pickford, Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane

Mexico (4-3-3):

Raúl Rangel, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo, Gilberto Mora, Érik Lira, Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado, Raúl Jiménez, Julián Quiñones

Due to injury, Tuchel has been forced to do quite a bit of rotation in his England team. The right-back position, in particular, has been an issue -- with Reece James not having played since going off injured against Ghana, while his replacement Jarell Quansah limped off the pitch against Panama. James didn't train with the group on Saturday but could make the bench if he's passed fit, while Quansah is available.

Against Congo DR, Spence started in the right-back position. He had a moment to forget when Congo DR took the lead after a ball from Chancel Mbemba carried over him to Brian Cipenga, who then rifled past Jordan Pickford.

Spence recovered well after that, however, but was still taken off in the 70th minute as Tuchel turned to his attacking firepower on the bench -- with England still trailing at that point -- and Eberechi Eze came on. Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka had already come on at that point.

Djed Spence is highly likely to start at right-back again against Mexico. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

To accommodate for the attackers brought on while Spence went off, Declan Rice was moved to right-back -- highlighting just how short of availability England are in that position at the moment.

Right-back is Tuchel's biggest selection decision for the Mexico match.

Ezri Konsa and Marc Guéhi are likely to remain as the starting centre-back pairing, with John Stones only fit enough to come on in the 91st minute against Congo DR. Nico O'Reilly is also highly likely to keep his place at left-back.

Saka, perhaps surprisingly, did not start against Congo DR. Tuchel has been managing his fitness throughout the tournament so far but the Arsenal winger had started against Panama in the final group game and had impressed.

But against Congo DR, his Arsenal teammate Noni Madueke got the nod to start at right-wing. Madueke's impact was limited, as England struggled (again) to break down a stubborn side and he was replaced in the 61st minute by Saka. If he is fit enough, it is likely Saka will start against Mexico as Tuchel seeks a fast start from his side in a difficult fixture.

On the other side of the pitch, Marcus Rashford started against Congo DR but it was the substitute Gordon who helped to turn the game around by providing two assists for Kane and helped to secure the win.

Gordon came on at the same time as Saka and, just under 15 minutes later, had already had a major impact as he lofted the ball in for Kane to score the equaliser. Ten minutes later, Gordon was on hand again to pass to Kane who then produced a wonderful finish to put England 2-1 up with four minutes of the 90 left to go. With those two crucial assists, Gordon may well have muscled his way back into England's starting line-up.

Both of Harry Kane's goals against Congo DR were assisted by Anthony Gordon. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

In midfield, Elliot Anderson and Rice are likely to be partnered together again -- with Jude Bellingham playing further forward in the area -- but Tuchel has said that Rice was dealing with "terrible pain" in the clash with Congo DR. The Arsenal man has been dealing with neural pain in his hamstring since Christmas but Tuchel said he will be fit to play against Mexico.

And, of course, England's man of the moment Kane will start upfront. Kane even said he felt he had his "hero moment" against Congo DR as he helped England to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and kept their hopes of going deep in this World Cup alive.

Mexico will, no doubt, provide an exceedingly tough test for England. Tuchel's side will be playing at altitude -- the Azteca sits 2,200 metres above sea level -- and, out of 89 matches, Mexico have only ever lost two at the formidable stadium. It is a fortress for El Tri.

England will have to be at their very best if they want to reach the quarterfinals of this World Cup. -- by Hannah Ryan