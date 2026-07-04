Nathan Aké completes move to Fenerbahce after six years at Man City

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Manchester City have confirmed Nathan Aké's exit as the defender joins Fenerbahce in a move worth an initial £7 million ($9m).

The Turkish giants announced on Friday they had secured a deal for the 31-year-old Netherlands defender, but the timing of that statement left City surprised as club sources insisted the deal was not yet fully complete.

A day later City have announced Aké's departure, ending a six-year spell at the club during which the left-sided defender won four Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups and two Carabao Cups.

The fee for Aké could rise to £8.5m ($10.6m) with add-ons.

Nathan Aké has signed with Fenerbahce. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"It's been a privilege to represent Manchester City over the past six years and I'm so grateful to have been part of a special team," Aké said.

"I've grown so much here, as a player and a person, and I'm thankful for the time I've had at the club.

"I'll always cherish the memories, particularly of winning the Treble, being part of all four Premier League titles in a side that made history and triumphing in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in my final season at the Club.

"While I'm moving on, I'm very proud of everything we've achieved together and City will always be special to me."

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Despite an injury-impacted start to his City career, Aké became a key player for the club and won the Premier League title in each of his first four seasons with the club.

However, he struggled for regular playing time in Pep Guardiola's final season as City boss, with only six of his 18 Premier League appearances coming from the start.

Aké, a £41m ($54.7m) signing from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020, had one season left on the four-year contract he signed following City's Champions League success in the summer of 2023.

Aké played in three of the Netherlands' four games at the World Cup, starting two, but was replaced in the 71st minute of their last-32 tie against Morocco, which ended in a penalty shootout defeat on Tuesday.