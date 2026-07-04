Canada vs. Morocco LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates from first round-of-16 tie as co-hosts aim to make history

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Canada take on Morocco in the first round-of-16 clash of the 2026 World Cup, with the winner facing either France or Paraguay in the quarterfinals on Thursday, and you can follow the action live on ESPN.

The tournament co-hosts made history by booking their spot in the knockout stages and set sights on extending their best run by eliminating the 2022 World Cup semifinalists.

- Canada vs. Morocco at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

- ESPN World Cup Bracket

Canada continued their historic World Cup campaign at the expense of South Africa, as Stephen Eustáquio struck a 92nd-minute winner to book their spot in the round of 16.

Jesse Marsch's men finished second in Group B with one win, a draw and a defeat. After Cycle Larin's equaliser earned Canada a point against Bosnia and Herzegovina, they went on to rout Qatar with a 6-0 win, as Jonathan David bagged a hat trick to further cement his legacy as the nation's all-time top goal scorer.

Canada fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat in their final group game against Switzerland, losing the advantage of playing their first-ever knockout game on home turf in Vancouver.

Their win over Bafana Bafana was hardly a breeze, as a cagey contest short of clear-cut chances, was salvaged by a moment of brilliance from Eustáquio to send them through.

Morocco sealed their spot in the round of 16 by the skin of their teeth, as Issa Diop scored in stoppage time to force extra time against the Netherlands.

After the deadlock remained, proceedings were settled via a penalty shoot-out as Ismael Saibari converted the winner to triumph 3-2.

Morocco finished runners-up in Group C, kicking off their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Brazil before securing comfortable wins against Scotland and Haiti.