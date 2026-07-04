USA vs. Belgium at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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The co-hosts USA face Belgium in a FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash in Seattle on Monday evening, as they look to make the quarterfinals for the first time in 24 years.

Both these sides have already played in Seattle in this tournament before -- the USA beating Australia 2-0, while Belgium's group stage draw against Egypt and stunning round of 32 win against Senegal were both played at this ground.

Obviously, the big news for the USA from their comfortable win against Bosnia and Herzegovina came in the form of Folarin Balogun's suspension. The striker has avoided a multi-game ban, but will be a big miss for this one, as Mauricio Pochettino looks to shuffle his pack to this best of his abilities.

Belgium have been nowhere near their best at this tournament so far, but are a squad filled with gamechangers in attacking areas, who can decide such knockout clashes on their own. So the USA will have to be wary of that, even if Belgium's performance levels at this tournament thus far suggest they might be heading into this one as underdogs.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: 8 p.m. Monday, July 6

UK BST: 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

India IST: 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

Australia AEST: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, USA

Referee: TBC

Team News

USA- Predicted XI

Matt Freese

Alex Freeman | Chris Richards | Tim Ream | Antonee Robinson

Weston McKennie | Tyler Adams | Malik Tillman

Sergiño Dest | Ricardo Pepi | Christian Pulisic

Belgium - Predicted XI

Thibaut Courtois

Timothy Castagne | Nathan Ngoy | Brandon Mechele | Arthur Theate

Youri Tielemans | Amadou Onana

Leandro Trossard | Kevin de Bruyne | Jérémy Doku

Charles de Ketelaere

Talking Points

How costly will Balogun suspension prove?

MB Media/Getty Images

Folarin Balogun has scored three times at this World Cup so far, and has been superb up top for the USA. He will play no part in this clash. It is no exaggeration to say that it is a potential game-changer for the US. Balogun's combinations with everyone around him have made the USA tick at this World Cup so far. He's made the likes of Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic that much more effective.

Ricardo Pepi is the man likely to be tasked with having to replicate what Balogun has done for Pochettino's men so far. Pepi is a good player, and has done well in the games that he's played so far in the tournament, particularly in the absence of Pulisic during the group stages. But he hasn't scored a goal yet. That is a concern for the USA, and it is one that can only be alleviated by Pepi finding the back of the net in this game.

Lucky Belgium need to find extra gear

Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Belgium have been lucky so far. On another day, they could have lost both their opening group games against Egypt and Iran, which might have put them out of the tournament there. A Senegal meltdown handed them a way back in the round of 32 tie as well, when there really shouldn't have been one. Fortune has favoured Belgium thus far, but they've also been good enough to take those moments of fortune in their stride and get those results, when they've mattered.

Rudi Garcia has questions to answer, though, particularly ones surrounding his attacking selections. In the game against Senegal, he took both Jeremy Doku and Kevin de Bruyne off in the 55th minute, and Belgium looked a better side for it. There's also the debate surrounding Amadou Onana and Hans Vanaken in midfield, with the latter struggling after starting against Senegal.

If Belgium are as slow and sloppy as they were for much of the 90 minutes against Senegal, the USA surely will be optimistic of getting through to a first World Cup quarterfinal since 2002.