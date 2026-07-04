Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi, Soufiane Rahimi eliminate Canada from World Cup

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A second-half brace from Azzedine Ounahi and a third from Soufiane Rahimi saw Morocco become the first nation to make the quarterfinals of the World Cup with a 3-0 win over co-hosts Canada.

After weathering a Canadian storm in the first half, the north African side took the lead in the 50th minute with a well-worked free kick, as Achraf Hakimi opted against sending in a cross and instead pulled the ball to Ounahi, who swept it home from the edge of the box.

With Canada pushing for an equalizer, Ounahi put the game beyond doubt in the 82nd minute when Morocco broke on the counter and Brahim Díaz laid the ball back into his path, the midfielder crashing his effort home high into the net.

There was still time for Rahimi to add the icing on the cake, sliding the ball home in the eighth minute of stoppage time to give Morocco a third goal and ensure they became the first African nation to reach the quarterfinals more than once.

Morocco had goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to thank for getting them to that stage unscathed, most notably when he denied Tani Oluwaseyi after the Canada forward turned smartly in the box and drove a left-foot effort at goal.

But despite all their intent in the first half, Canada's lack of cutting edge saw them become the first of the three host nations to go out.

Two goals from Azzedine Ounahi helped take Morocco to the quarterfinals. Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The result means Morocco will make their second straight appearance in the quarterfinals after becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals in 2022.

They will face the winner of Saturday's Paraguay-France match on Thursday at Boston Stadium.

The loss ends a historic run for World Cup co-hosts Canada, who won their first-ever knockout round with a 1-0 victory over South Africa to reach Saturday's match. The country was playing in the World Cup for just the third time and the run enchanted a nation that is normally far more interested in hockey than the pitch.

Morocco, who are ranked sixth in the FIFA rankings, dispatched the Netherlands in a penalty shootout to reach the round of 16 and send the country to its earliest World Cup exit.

Canada had a couple of chances to score late. Jonathan David had a free kick from outside the box in the 78th minute, but his shot sailed over the crossbar.

Just after that Tajon Buchanan's shot from about 30 yards was stopped with a diving save from goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Bounou, who was born in Canada to Moroccan parents, had three saves to help Morocco to the win.

This game was a rematch from the last World Cup when Morocco beat Canada 2-1 in the group stage in a tournament in which Morocco finished fourth.

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It was an extremely physical match with eight yellow cards being issued. Both teams received four.

Hakimi and Canada's Richie Laryea received yellow cards in the 40th minute. Hakimi shoved Laryea to the ground and then Laryea pushed him and a minor scuffle ensued.

Morocco midfielder Ismael Saibari was withdrawn with an injury in the 22nd minute.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.