Norway's Stale Solbakken denies disrespecting Brazil's Carlo Ancelotti before World Cup clash

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NEW YORK -- Norway coach Stale Solbakken said it is a "great honour" to face Carlo Ancelotti in Sunday's World Cup round-of-16 tie against Brazil after rejecting claims he disrespected the Seleção coach in a filmed dressing-room address when he declared: "Ancelotti, we are coming for you!"

The Norwegians go into the New Jersey clash defending an unbeaten record against Brazil having never lost against the five-time World Cup winners in four previous meetings.

And after Erling Haaland's 86th minute goal sealed a 2-1 round of 32 win against Ivory Coast in Dallas, Solbakken gave a post-match speech to his players in which he told his squad that they "coming for" former Real Madrid, Chelsea, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain coach Ancelotti.

But speaking ahead of the Brazil game, Solbakken was quick to praise the most successful coach in Champions League history.

Stale Solbakken denied disrespecting Carlo Ancelotti. Getty

"It was only to praise him [Ancelotti] because he is one of the greatest coaches in European football," Solbakken said when asked about his comments. "He is maybe the greatest with five Champions Leagues and titles in different countries.

"The way he treats opponents, the way he acts in football is something for everyone to look up to.

"It's also great for football that he goes into an international job with the biggest international team in world football.

"It's a great honour for us, but tomorrow we have to beat him and beat Brazil to stay in the competition."

Norway's proud record against Brazil extends back to 1988 and includes a win during the group stage of the 1998 World Cup in France.

"We can beat Brazil if we're at 100%, otherwise we don't have a chance," Solbakken said. "Brazil is still the favourite, but I don't think they're the big favourites like in past years.

"But yes, it would be a surprise if Norway was to win. The team is getting good results and our style of play also helps, but it's hard to say a percentage of our chances.

"Brazil have a lot of good players, we need to stop those individual players, but first of all we must stop Brazil as a team.

"Our win in 1998 has meant a lot to Norwegian football for a long time, but we must remember that Brazil was already through and had nothing to play for.

"But this is a knockout game and both teams need to win to go through."

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Several games in the knockout stages have already gone to extra time and penalty shoot-outs and Solbakken said that Norway have already made their plans if penalties end up deciding this tie.

"We have prepared well for penalties," he said. "The players know who will shoot 1,2,3,4 and 5. We have prepared well."