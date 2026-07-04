Ounahi's magic lifts Morocco past Canada, who are left to wonder what could have been

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HOUSTON -- On the Fourth of July, the day America celebrates Independence Day, Morocco made a declaration of their own.

The World Cup semifinalists four years ago, now established among the tournament's elite, took their time to bring the fireworks against Canada in the round of 16. But by the end -- thanks to two superbly taken goals from Azzedine Ounahi, and a third in added time from Soufiane Rahimi -- Morocco ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in Houston.

Their quality, and that of Ounahi, was decisive in key moments, and from here, Morocco will be dangerous opponents for France, or Paraguay, in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, World Cup co-hosts Canada were left wondering what might have been. The most understated of the World Cup host nations -- the only ones now playing away from home -- proved, for at least 45 minutes of this last 16 game, that they are able to compete at this level.

"We were the better team," coach Jesse Marsch insisted afterward. "[Morocco] made a couple more plays than us. But cranking up the intensity was not the issue. They just have a little bit of quality in the final third.

"But in terms of the match plan, the idea of how we want to play football, taking a top team that hasn't lost in I don't know how long, and taking them to the limit.

"We were the much better team in the first half, and at the beginning of the second half. It was one play that made it 1-0. Otherwise, the game was ours."

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Morocco manager Mohamed Ouahbi didn't entirely see it that way. "In terms of intensity, [Canada] were good," he said in response to Marsch's remarks. "They were good for 98 minutes.

Were they better? It's hard to say. It takes some nerve to say that, when you lose 3-0. We were better than them in the second half."

Canada were deflated by Ounahi's 50th-minute opener -- set up by Achraf Hakimi, assisted by Canada's defensive lapse -- and then finished off by his late second, created by Brahim Díaz's quick feet. Rahimi's third, scored after a late counterattack with Canada throwing everything forward, was cruel confirmation of the inevitable.

Azzedine Ounahi, center, was Morocco's spark as they rallied after a tough first half to overcome Canada 3-0. Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Ultimately, Canada never regained their first-half momentum. It was an opportunity lost, and a lesson learned. In a World Cup knockout tie, being the better team and creating more chances isn't enough. Morocco have shown, in consecutive World Cups now, that they possess the necessary killer instinct.

"It wasn't easy for us," Ounahi admitted afterward. "They're a team that caused us a lot of problems in the first half. There are no easy games in this competition."

Morocco's fans were certainly the noisier prematch. They are getting used to this, supporting a top team that has long outgrown being a surprise package. At this World Cup, they had already watched them go toe-to-toe with Brazil in the group stage and eliminate the Netherlands on penalties.

But they were quieted, and perhaps even confused, by what happened in the first half. Canada were totally, unexpectedly dominant. Morocco may have had 65% possession, but they did absolutely nothing with it: just one shot, for an overall first-half xG (expected goals) of 0.02. Morocco made just 11 passes in the attacking third before halftime, compared with Canada's 38.

There were chances for Jonathan David, and for Tani Oluwaseyi. Both were denied by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou -- born in Montreal, before his family returned to Morocco -- whose consistent excellence doesn't always get the attention it deserves.

Check out the World Cup bracket as things stand. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Morocco were hit by an early injury to one of this tournament's stars, Ismael Saibari. On the right wing, two more of their big names, Hakimi and Díaz, were anonymous in the first half. Díaz touched the ball 14 times in the first half, fewer than any of his teammates. Morocco's biggest first-half impact was in referee Michael Oliver's notebook, picking up four yellow cards.

Not long after halftime, all of Canada's good work was undone. Waiting to take a free kick in an advanced position on the right, Hakimi spotted Ounahi, unmarked, on the edge of the box. The midfielder did the rest, stroking the ball through the crowd and into the bottom corner.

Teammates Saibari, Hakimi and Díaz get all the attention, but Ounahi is every bit as gifted. Four years ago, he shone as Morocco eliminated Spain on penalties at this same stage of the competition. "My word, where did this boy [Ounahi] come from?" then-Spain coach Luis Enrique said. "He surprised me."

Canada may feel like they were the better team for long stretches, but Morocco's class and talent gap showed in the second half. INLINE-INDEX: world cup bracket morocco win

Ounahi is not a surprise to anyone anymore. Last season, he was outstanding for Girona in LaLiga, in a season that ended with their relegation. After Saturday's eye-catching performance, you get the feeling he won't be playing in Spain's second division for long, if at all.

In the 82nd minute, Ounahi made it 2-0, Díaz touching the ball away from two defenders for his teammate to finish emphatically. Díaz set up Rahimi's third goal, too. After a slow start in this match, the Real Madrid player now has four assists at this World Cup.

But Ounahi was the star. He has now played in 12 World Cup games. Only one African player -- Hakimi -- has more. Morocco are into back-to-back World Cup quarterfinals, and Canada must reflect on how they can go further in 2030.

"As well as we played, [Morocco] were bending a bit, but they didn't break," Marsch said. "On another day, maybe we get the lead, and maybe we get the win."