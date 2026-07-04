Mexico chase 'best game of our lives' as Azteca fortress awaits England

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MEXICO CITY -- The message from Mexico's players to England ahead of Sunday's World Cup round of 16 match is they are ready to "make it the best game" of their lives, and they are confident the home support in the vast Azteca Stadium could swing the match in their favour.

Mexico men's team's record at the Azteca Stadium is astonishing. They have lost just two of 89 matches they've played here, with the defeats coming in 2001 to Costa Rica and in 2013 to Honduras. Already at this World Cup, Mexico have played here three times, defeating South Africa 2-0, Czechia 3-0 and Ecuador 2-0.

England are fully aware of the formidable task facing them on Sunday. The fans will be overwhelmingly in favour of hosts Mexico, while England will also have minimal opportunity to adapt to the altitude, with the Azteca Stadium standing at 2,200 metres (7,220 feet) above sea level.

"I think England knows it's going to be a difficult match for them," Mexico midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo said. "We're in great form, the Azteca carries weight, and these are the World Cup round of 16. That's never easy for anyone."

And on the altitude, Fidalgo added: "When I arrived here five years ago, during the first two weeks, my throat would tighten every time I ran. But it's not the same to train as it is to play in a World Cup round-of-16 match. The adrenaline and the desire to play make everything much easier. You have to leave everything on the field, so you can't hold anything back. Whether it's an advantage or not, we'll see in the opening minutes tomorrow."

Raúl Jiménez has been one of Mexico's key players at this World Cup, and the veteran forward said on Saturday the team are ready for their shot at history. "Everything we've seen over these weeks, this past month, is that we're all united," Jiménez said. "Everyone is pulling in the same direction, whether playing or supporting from the bench. We're all committed to what we want to achieve, and I think that will help us. Of course, the fans in the stadium will also play an important role."

And on the significance of the match, Jiménez added: "It's always important. It's not just because it's England, it's because it's the World Cup. We want to make it the best game of our lives."

Mexico recorded their best-ever World Cup start in the 2026 tournament, winning all four of their home matches without conceding a single goal. AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

Fidalgo admits that knocking England out of the World Cup would make any potential victory even sweeter. "We all agreed that we wanted a match like this, especially at this stage," Fidalgo said. "Beating a team like England would make it even more special. We're really excited about this game and can't wait for it."

Meanwhile, Mexico will double security and limit capacity at the monument known as the "Angel of Independence" and at the fan festival in Mexico City's main square for Sunday's match after four people died during celebrations following Mexico's win over Ecuador earlier this week.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada on Friday announced the measures as she presented the pre and postmatch security plan following the deaths of four fans from asphyxiation and cardiac arrest.

Legendary Mexico goalkeeper Guilhermo Ochoa sent his condolences to the families of those who died. "To our fans, I'd ask them to keep enjoying the moment and to continue supporting us," Ochoa said. "We can truly feel it, and in the stadium, they inspire us. Many times, they're the ones who push us to find that extra effort.

"I'd also like to send my condolences and support to the families of those who lost their lives after the celebrations on Reforma. It's heartbreaking that something like this happened during what should have been a celebration."