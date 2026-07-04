Morgan Rogers: 'Not sure I'm worth' £130m valuation

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Morgan Rogers says he is "not sure I'm worth all of that" after being linked with a £130 million ($174m) move away from Aston Villa this summer.

Rogers is currently part of England's World Cup squad gunning for glory in North America, but has been linked with a transfer to Premier League champions Arsenal.

Aged 23 and under a long-term contract at Villa Park, it would take a mammoth transfer fee to get him out of the club.

But Rogers is not concentrating on that as he tries to help England to a World Cup success.

Morgan Rogers played down his reported transfer valuation. Getty

"I'm not sure I'm worth all of that!" he said when asked about his reported valuation. "Of course it's nice to hear that from people.

"But I don't let outside noise dictate me. I'm just going to keep focused, keep being me, keep being the person that got me here and keep trying to improve.

"I don't really listen to stuff like that."

Rogers could inflate his value by helping England progress in the tournament, with a huge test against Mexico to come in the last 16.

The playmaker was in a battle with Jude Bellingham for a place in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI, but he has made just one start and was ineffective in the 2-0 win over Panama.

But he is chomping at the bit to make a telling contribution to England's chances.

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"Massively, of course I want to make an impact," he said. "I didn't come here to just be a part player when I want to have a main role.

"Of course, we've got so many amazing players, and so many players are performing on a really high level at the moment, and it's about staying patient, waiting for my turn, for my chance to shine, however long in a game, and just to kind of really show up for the country.

"It might not always be goals, might not always be assists, but even hard work, determination, and getting little details right. I'm going to be ready to do that."