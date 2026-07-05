FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Mbappé joins Messi, France's 150, Diaz Africa's first

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Kylian Mbappé's France are through to the quarterfinals of the World Cup after a 1-0 win over Paraguay in the Round of 16. France are looking to make another World Cup final, and standing in their way next will be Morocco in the quarterfinals.

A brace from Azzedine Ounahi and a goal from Soufiane Rahimi took the Moroccans past Canada in a 3-0 win that knocked the co-hosts out of the competition.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on July 4:

Paraguay 0-1 France

150

Kylian Mbappé's penalty was France's 150th World Cup goal. They became the fourth nation to reach that tally, after Brazil, Germany and Argentina.

5

France have now won five consecutive games at a World Cup for the first time in their history.

2

Only two players have scored seven or more goals in two different World Cups. Lionel Messi achieved the feat yesterday, Mbappé joined him today.

11

Mbappé has scored 11 goals in the knockout stages of World Cups, extending his lead over Brazil's Ronaldo by three goals now.

19

Mbappé has scored 19 goals in World Cups now, one behind the all-time leader Messi, who has scored 20.

3+

Mbappé is now the only player to score three or more goals in the knockout stage in THREE different World Cups. Only three other players have done that at two World Cups -- Ronaldo in 1998 and 2002, Gary Lineker in 1986 and 1990, and Vava in 1958 and 1962.

7

This was the seventh time in World Cup history that Mbappé has scored a game-winning goal. He's now tied Grzegorz Lato as the man with the most game-winning goals in World Cup history.

10

Didier Deschamps has now won 10 World Cup knockout games in charge of France, the most in the competition's history.

99

Paraguay only completed 99 passes in this game, the lowest ever in a World Cup knockout stage match. It is, however, not the fewest passes completed at a game in this World Cup, as Paraguay completed only 96 passes in their 1-0 win against Turkiye.

54%

Paraguay completed just 54% of their attempted 183 passes. That is the lowest passing accuracy on record in a World Cup knockout match in the last 60 years.

Canada 0-3 Morocco

Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

1

Morocco became the first African nation to reach multiple World Cup quarterfinals.

4

Brahim Díaz now has four assists at this World Cup, becoming the first African to have four or more assists at a single World Cup. Diaz is also Morocco's all-time leading assist-provider at the World Cup.

3

Azzedine Ounahi became only the third Moroccan player to score multiple goals in a single World Cup game.

4

Ounahi became the fourth African player to score multiple goals in a World Cup knockout game, after Henri Camara for Senegal in 2002, Roger Milla for Cameroon in 1990, and Abdel Rahman Fawzi for Egypt in 1934.

5

Morocco had only five shots in this game, the fewest shots taken by a team to win a World Cup knockout game in the last 60 years.

4

Morocco have now won four World Cup knockout matches in their history, that is as many as every other African team combined -- one each for Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002, Ghana in 2010, and Egypt in 2022.

Information from ESPN's Global Research Team contributed to this report.