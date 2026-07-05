Jarell Quansah fit for England vs. Mexico at World Cup, Reece James may be on bench

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Jarell Quansah is fit for England's World Cup round-of-16 clash against Mexico while Reece James could be on the bench, head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Quansah missed the previous win over Congo DR with a twisted ankle but took part in England's sole session at altitude in Pumas UNAM's training ground in Mexico City on Saturday.

James was the only absentee, following his own programme away from the rest of the group as he manages a tight hamstring, while Declan Rice and Elliott Anderson are set to be involved despite managing minor muscular problems.

"You saw Jarell train," Tuchel told reporters at the pre-match press conference later in the day.

"Jarell trained in full and is fully available. "Reece can maybe make it on the bench, but we need the last assessment from the from the doctors and medical opinion if this makes sense."

Jarell Quansah is available for England against Mexico. Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

Mexico are attempting to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 40 years and will be backed be a partisan capacity crowd at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday.

Asked about coping with such a hostile environment, Tuchel said: ""Maybe I'm the one that doesn't expect it to be hostile.

"I think it will be emotional and it will be full of support for the home nation, but I didn't expect any hostility so far.

"Everyone was very respectful. Everyone was actually cheering for our players, like in front of the hotel.

"We don't expect that tomorrow, but I don't expect, per se, a hostile environment.

"That a stadium like this, like not a lot of stadiums, can create an atmosphere to the advantage of the home team, that a stadium can create momentum and belief in the home team. This is something we come up against, and we expect that.

"But we have very experienced players who play in the toughest leagues and the biggest clubs in the world.

"We all know these games from Champions League matches, from intense matches in our leagues, where you play up against the energy of a stadium, and we are prepared for that.

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"We are prepared for strong start of the Mexican team. I guess they will try to give us a taste of intensity and of the heat that you were referring to.

"But we will have answers to that, we need to find answers and right now is a key element of our team that we are able to find answers to any questions, and I am full of trust that we will do the same tomorrow."