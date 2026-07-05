World Cup Daily live: Mexico fans try to give England sleepless night

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Round-of-32 action continues at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, and there are two mouthwatering ties in store.

First, Brazil face Norway in New Jersey in a clash that sees the latest instalment in the on-pitch rivalry between Erling Haaland and Gabriel Magalhães. Brazil have never beaten Norway in the previous four games they've shared. Who will book their place in the quarterfinals?

After that, more history is on offer. England return to the site of Diego Maradona's 1986 "Hand of God" goal for their round-of-16 clash with co-hosts Mexico. Will the altitude prove too much for England?

Enjoy all the features, news, video analysis and color from around the competition.